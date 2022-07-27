Bengaluru cops nab gang of 5 smugglers, seize ₹2 crores worth of red sanders
- Bengaluru's Byatarayana police arrested five persons in connection with a red sanders smuggling case, recovering over 1,000 kilogram of red sanders worth over ₹2 crore.
Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura police on Tuesday seized Rs. 2.68 crores worth of red sandalwood weighing 1,693 kilogram, and arrested a gang of five for holding the large stock of inventory and selling it illegally. Police have also seized two two-wheelers used for the crime.
“A great catch by the @BlrCityPolice! The Byatarayanapura PS team has apprehended Red Sanders smugglers and seized logs worth Rs. 2,68,00,000/- weighing 1693 kg from the accused persons. Two 2-wheelers have also been seized and further investigation is underway. Good job, team!” the Bengaluru city police lauded the Byatarayanapura police for the job.
According to a report, the accused have been identified as Vinod, Sanjay, Raju, Krishna and Laxmaiah. Police were alerted of a possible red sanders sale at New Timber Yard Layout through a tip-off. One other accused, Ajay, the mastermind of the smuggling ring, has escaped, reports said.
Cops first got their hands on Vinod, a resident of Kamakshipalya and a driver, and recovered around 17.5 kilos of red sanders from him. Vinod then pointed to the escaped Ajay, telling police that Ajay hired him to sell the red sanders and knew smugglers in Andhra Pradesh who used his residence in Hesaraghatta to hide their stock.
Based on this information, police raided the house and discovered around 1,500 kgs of red sanders hidden in the water sump, covered in sacks. The sump was covered with plywood sheets.
Vinod gave further information to the police about the others, based on which, cops nabbed Sanjay, Raju, Krishna and Laxmaiah at the Nice Road underpass on Mysore Road and seized 113 kg of red sanders and a two-wheeler.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics