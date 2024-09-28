Bengaluru court orders FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bond case, CM Siddaramaiah calls for her resignation

A Bengaluru court has directed the Tilak Nagar Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, following allegations of her involvement in extorting money through the now-defunct electoral bonds. This decision stems from a petition submitted by Adarsh Iyer of the Janadhikar Sangharsh Parishad (JSP) to the Special Court of People's Representatives, seeking action against the Minister. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman faces scrutiny in the electoral bonds case. (PTI image)

In response to the court's ruling, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for Sitharaman's resignation and criticized the opposition BJP for not protesting against her alleged role in the "scam." He suggested that if an impartial investigation were to occur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also resign, along with former Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"Addressing a press conference after the Mysore district progress review meeting yesterday. The Court of People's Representatives has issued an order to file an FIR against Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in connection with the electoral bond scam. When will the leaders protest and march for her resignation, Karnataka BJP? If there is an impartial investigation into this case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also have to resign. Let Kumaraswamy, who is on bail, also resign," he wrote in an X post.

In a retort, Kumaraswamy questioned Siddaramaiah's calls for resignations, asking if the electoral bond funds had ended up in Sitharaman's “personal account”. He challenged the rationale behind their resignations, stating, “CM asking for my and Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation? Yes, the Court asked to file an FIR but did that electoral bond money go to her personal account? Why should she resign and why should I resign?”

Congress leader V Gurunadham also weighed in, asserting that if Sitharaman did indeed engage in extortion through the electoral bonds, she must face the legal consequences.

(With ANI inputs)