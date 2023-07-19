Bengaluru crime: Man bludgeons aged parents to death, flees

In a shocking development, a Bengaluru man allegedly bludgeoned his aged parents to death late on Monday evening, according to police. The victims were found dead in their residence on Tuesday by the accused's elder brother, Sajith. (Representative Image)

The suspect has been identified as Sharath, 27 years old, who locked up the house from outside and fled shortly after the incident. He used to live with his parents in the Kodigehalli area, news agency PTI reported. The victims, Bhaskar (61) and Shantha (60), were found dead in their residence on Tuesday by the accused's elder brother, Sajith, who is a resident of Tindlu.

READ | Man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter

Sajith rushed to his parents house after his phone calls to them went unanswered. He reportedly broke open the front door and found them lying in a pool of blood.

B M Laxmi Prasad, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for North East Bengaluru, said the crime was committed between 8:30 pm to 9 pm on Monday. The victims had reportedly cried out for help, but the neighbours ignored it as a daily squabble. The motive for the murders is not yet clear, however, it is being reported that the three used to have frequent quarrels in the house.

READ | 5 suspected ‘terrorists’ arrested over major blast plot in Bengaluru

The family had moved to Bengaluru with their children from Dakshina Kannada's Ullal region around 12 years ago. The deceased woman, Shantha, was a retired government employee while Bhaskar worked at a government office's canteen as a cashier.

Police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the absconding man, Sharath. Further investigation is on and more details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)