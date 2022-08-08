Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested

Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested

Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:06 AM IST
  • Bengaluru police nab more bike thieves on Sunday, busting seven more cases of theft.
More bike thieves nabbed in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Image source: Laxman B. Nimbargi/Twitter)
ByYamini C S

In today's crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have furthered their drive against bike theft by nabbing culprits involved in seven separate cases.

Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7

IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth 5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.

“The police succeeded in arresting the accused who were stealing vehicles in different police station areas of @BlrCityPolice. 5.95 lakhs worth of valuable goods vehicle and six two wheelers seized, total 7 cases of vehicle theft detected @JnanabharathiPS,” he tweeted.

Read: Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized

Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)

