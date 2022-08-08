Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested
- Bengaluru police nab more bike thieves on Sunday, busting seven more cases of theft.
In today's crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have furthered their drive against bike theft by nabbing culprits involved in seven separate cases.
Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7
IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth ₹5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.
“The police succeeded in arresting the accused who were stealing vehicles in different police station areas of @BlrCityPolice. ₹5.95 lakhs worth of valuable goods vehicle and six two wheelers seized, total 7 cases of vehicle theft detected @JnanabharathiPS,” he tweeted.
Read: Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized
Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter.
(This story will be updated with more crime stories over the day)
-
Rain batters coastal parts in Karnataka, to continue for next three days
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage, while flooding led to disruption in connectivity between coastal districts. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state has released Rs 200 crores to take up relief and rehabilitation operations. Rain did not spare non-coastal areas either, inundating several roads and causing heavy traffic congestions. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, rain is likely to continue for three more days.
-
Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
Ruckus in Noida society by supporters after politician allegedly abuses woman
A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.
-
Delhi: Govt agencies start turning in applications to sell liquor across Capital
The four Delhi government agencies running the liquor stores are Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.
-
Delhi: LG, state govt spar as row over excise losses rumbles on
According to the LG office, the government in 2015 rejected an excise department proposal to reduce the number of dry days from 23 to three days in a year in line with nearby states which observed only three dry days in a year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics