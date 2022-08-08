Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested

In today's crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have furthered their drive against bike theft by nabbing culprits involved in seven separate cases.

Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7

IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth ₹5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.

“The police succeeded in arresting the accused who were stealing vehicles in different police station areas of @BlrCityPolice. ₹5.95 lakhs worth of valuable goods vehicle and six two wheelers seized, total 7 cases of vehicle theft detected @JnanabharathiPS,” he tweeted.

Concerns have increased recently over theft of two-wheelers in Bengaluru and multiple accused have been taken into custody over this matter.

