Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized
- As many as five were nabbed by police in Shivamogga and Belagavi for stealing bikes and two-wheelers. Police have seized around 50 bikes from the two cases.
Two more cases of bike theft have come to light in Karnataka on Monday, with police arresting as many as five persons in two separate cases and seizing around 50 bikes from them.
Shivamogga police have arrested an accused for stealing bikes in the Shikaripura town police station limits on Monday and seized nine bikes from him.
The identity of the accused could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, IPS officer B M Lakshmi Prasad, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Shivamogga district, took to Twitter on Monday and said, “A team of officers from the Shikaripura Town police station have arrested an accused who was stealing two wheelers and seized 9 two wheelers from him.”
In the second case, four suspects were arrested in Belagavi, from whom police recovered 41 motorbikes. The incident was recorded in Nippani rural police station limits, where cops busted the gang of four who are accused to have stolen bikes in various cases. Police cracked the case within 72 hours of it's registration, IPS officer Dr. Sanjeev M Patil, who is the SP of Belagavi district, said.
“The police of Nippani rural station have recovered 41 motorcycles that were stolen in various cases and arrested 4 accused who were involved in the theft. The case was detected within 72 hours of the registration of the case and the work of all the officers/staff who worked hard in the detection process is commendable,” he shared on Twitter.
This comes after several recurrent cases of bike theft in the state since mid-July. Police have arrested as many as seven in separate cases so far in connection with recurrent cases of bike theft.
-
Gujarat: Kejriwal promises jobs to every unemployed youth if AAP comes to power
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that his party will provide employment to every youth in Gujarat. “Aam Aadmi Party will provide employment to every unemployed youth of Gujarat. The party will offer Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance if voted to power. AAP's Gujarat government will provide 10 lakh government jobs to the youth of Gujarat,” said Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.
-
Gujarat: LSD outbreak in over 20 districts as cattle death toll crosses 1,500
The cattle death toll due to lumpy skin disease (LSD) has reached 1,565 in Gujarat, the state government said on Monday. According to leader of Gujarat Congress' farmers' wing, Pala Ambalia, “The death toll in Mundra and Mandvi taluka that are the worst hit, could be about 20,000 to 25,000. The situation is very grave. One can see heaps of dead bodies of cows and buffaloes piling up every day.”
-
SC to stay out of Karnataka HC order on relocation of elephants
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order which had found nothing wrong with the relocation of some elephants from Karnataka to trust in Gujarat. It had also directed that the trust shall, before receiving any further elephants, ensure that the same infrastructure, as the present, is available and sufficient for the new adoptee elephants.
-
Partly overcast weather, light rain, drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi is expected to have partly overcast weather with light rain or drizzle even as the air quality was in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 71 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
-
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
