Bengaluru: Depressed over mother's death, man dumps ₹1.3 cr BMW car in river
Villagers, fishermen and passers-by were alarmed when they saw a bright red BMW car in the middle of the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna in Karnataka. Suspecting an accident had occurred, they immediately alerted the police, who in turn summoned emergency personnel who dived into the river to check if there was someone trapped inside.
When it was established there was no one inside, the car was retrieved from the river. The police then identified the registration details and, via the transport department, ascertained the car belonged to a man living in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi layout.
After tracing the owner's whereabouts, they brought the man to Srirangapatna to interrogate him. However, the man was incoherent and, as they got no answers from him, police got in touch with family members who told them he had gone into a depression after his mother's death. He was overcome with grief and drove the car into the river before going back to his home in Bengaluru.
The car - a BMW X6 - costs around Rs. 1.3 crore ex-showroom.
A sub-inspector from Srirangapatna was quoted as saying the man, whose identity could not be ascertained, appeared to be confused and upset, and that none of his statements had any relevance.
He told media the man's family told police he had slipped into a depression after his mother's death and drove his car into the river out of dejection.
The man was free to go after the statement from his family members was recorded and police have not registered any complaint in the matter, reports said. The man's family are said to have towed the BMW car back to Bengaluru.
-
Ola cab driver arrested for molesting 15-year-old girl in Mumbai: Report
The Mumbai Police have arrested an Ola cab driver from Goregaon for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl and making obscene gestures towards her on May 25. The case was registered by the Aarey Police Station. Last week, the Delhi Police arrested a cab driver for stealing a trolley bag containing jewellery worth over ₹10 lakh from a passenger. The police also seized the cab used in the crime.
-
Guess what colour kurta-pyjamas BJP and Cong leaders wear before MP civic polls
As panchayat and civic body polls approach in Madhya Pradesh, candidates of the two major political parties - the ruling BJP and opposition Congress - have started queuing up outside renowned tailors of Indore - not to seek their vote but order new sets of kurta-pyjamas. The quintessential political attire, kurta-pyjama sales are accelerating in the city, with candidates ordering up to 15 pairs each, one shop owner told news agency ANI.
-
19-year-old shot dead in Delhi, found lying in pool of blood: Police
A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in north Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday. Sohail, was shot in the chest, police said. Police said they were alerted to the incident at 10.40pm and found Sohail lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a hospital but declared dead on arrival. Sohail had been living with relatives in Delhi's Shri Ram Colony.
-
CM Bommai names Vandita Sharma as Karnataka's new chief secretary
The Karnataka government on Friday appointed senior IAS officer Vandita Sharma as the state's new chief secretary. Sharma, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently additional chief secretary and development commissioner. She will succeed P Ravi Kumar, who will retire on May 31. The senior IAS officer will be in office till November 2023. Hailing from Punjab, Vandita Sharma holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology and a post-graduate degree in English.
-
Days after his remark over weapons, Punjab govt withdraws Akal Takht jathedar’s security
Five days after the Akal Takht acting jathedar asked Sikhs to keep a licensed weapon in view of the “uncertain times”; a remark that did not go down well with chief minister Bhagwant Mann; the Punjab government withdrew half of Giani Harpreet Singh's security on Saturday. He, however, did not explain what circumstances he was referring to.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics