Bengaluru: Depressed over mother's death, man dumps 1.3 cr BMW car in river

Villagers, fishermen and passers-by were alarmed when they saw a bright red BMW car in the middle of the Cauvery river in Srirangapatna in Karnataka. Suspecting an accident had occurred, they immediately alerted the police, who in turn summoned emergency personnel who dived into the river to check if there was someone trapped inside.

When it was established there was no one inside, the car was retrieved from the river. The police then identified the registration details and, via the transport department, ascertained the car belonged to a man living in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi layout.

After tracing the owner's whereabouts, they brought the man to Srirangapatna to interrogate him. However, the man was incoherent and, as they got no answers from him, police got in touch with family members who told them he had gone into a depression after his mother's death. He was overcome with grief and drove the car into the river before going back to his home in Bengaluru.

The car - a BMW X6 - costs around Rs. 1.3 crore ex-showroom.

A sub-inspector from Srirangapatna was quoted as saying the man, whose identity could not be ascertained, appeared to be confused and upset, and that none of his statements had any relevance.

He told media the man's family told police he had slipped into a depression after his mother's death and drove his car into the river out of dejection.

The man was free to go after the statement from his family members was recorded and police have not registered any complaint in the matter, reports said. The man's family are said to have towed the BMW car back to Bengaluru.