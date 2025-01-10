Bengaluru designer turns his home into a cozy fine-dining experience, tickets sell out in seconds. Watch

In Bengaluru’s ever-evolving food scene, a unique dining experience is capturing the attention of food enthusiasts. Apartment, a dinner series hosted by designer and cook Anurag Arora, turns the idea of dining out on its head by transforming a cozy apartment into an exclusive fine-dining destination. With a carefully curated seven-course menu, 'Apartment' brings the sophistication of fine dining to a setting that feels personal and warm.(Instagram/Anurag Arora)

With a carefully curated seven-course menu, Apartment brings the sophistication of fine dining to a setting that feels personal and warm.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Anurag wrote, “This whole year, I have been working to get back to the format that I enjoy the most. But the timing often conspired against me. Work priorities and other fun ideas kept me super engaged, but at the back of my mind, I wanted to be here as quick as I could.”

The dinner series, which debuted in late 2023, is a product of months of planning and menu testing. Anurag revealed, “The first episode of Apartment is a seven-course menu that I worked on for the last three months. We will at least do four iterations of it before we sunset this menu, hopefully in a different city as a final episode.”

Sneak peek into ‘Apartment’

What sets Apartment apart is its exclusivity. Each dinner is limited to just 10-15 guests, creating an intimate atmosphere where strangers can connect over thoughtfully prepared dishes. However, securing a spot at the table is no easy feat. Tickets, which Anurag releases via Instagram stories, sell out in under 30 seconds.

This rush underscores the growing demand for unique experiences, particularly in urban centers like Bengaluru. “There’s a clear shift happening in tier-1 cities,” Anurag explains. “People are seeking something different and exciting—something more memorable than a concert or a movie.”

For its inaugural episode, Apartment introduced a vegetarian option, addressing one of the most frequent requests from Anurag’s followers.

The success of Apartment reflects a broader trend in cities like Bengaluru, where curated experiences are becoming increasingly popular.

As Anurag puts it, “Experiences like this create a sense of belonging that’s fading away because of the luxury of getting practically everything at our doorstep. It’s high time people like you and me start hosting small experiences and meet new people instead of waiting for someone to host your ‘perfect’ experience.”

