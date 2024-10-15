Bengaluru flooded: Karnataka government advises IT companies to allow employees to work from home on October 16

As Bengaluru is under orange alert for heavy rain, the Karnataka government advised IT-BT and private firms in the city to allow employees to work from home on Wednesday (October 16). Massive rains will likely cause traffic snarls across the city and commuting to work might be a tough task for employees, said the Karnataka government. The department also said that the transport systems are likely to be flooded due to heavy rain. (file photo)

In a letter to all IT and BT companies, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society wrote, “In light of the continuous and heavy rains in Bengaluru City and an orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, we are prioritising the safety and well-being of all employees working in IT, BT and private companies located in Bengaluru.”

The department also said that the transport systems are likely to be flooded due to heavy rain. “As transportation systems may be disrupted due to flooding, waterlogging, and traffic congestion, commuting to office premises could pose risks. As a precautionary measure, it is recommended that IT, Bt and private companies permit their employees to Work from Home (WFH) on 16th October, 2024,” the letter further added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the tech capital on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban District collector Jagadeesha issued orders on Tuesday evening as rains will likely to continue for the next few days.

The civic body also urged the people of Bengaluru to step out if necessary. “We urge the citizens of these areas to venture out only when necessary and be cautious,” said BBMP in an X post.

Manyata Tech Park, which is home for many MNCs and IT companies is completely flooded with rain water. The BBMP is already trying to pump out water from the roads inside the tech park and employees commuting to work might turn out to be a challenge for civic workers. The Hebbal flyover has already faced a grid lock this morning with thousands of two and four wheelers getting stuck for hours,