Bengaluru floods: Congress mocks minister for ‘sleeping’ at review meeting

Karnataka Congress on Tuesday mocked Bharatiya Janata Party leaders over their response to the floods in Bengaluru triggered by torrential rains in the city. The official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress shared a picture of a flood review meeting in which revenue minister of the state R Ashoka can be seen sitting beside chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with his eyes closed. (Also Read | Congress slams Tejaswi Surya for 'enjoying' masala Dosa amid Bengaluru floods)

Taking a swipe at the minister, Karnataka Congress tweeted, "There are many types of drowning! People of the state are drowned in the rain. The minister is asleep! Minister @RAshokaBJP sound asleep during flood review video conference. 'Halal cut' means that he will wake up! It's like saying to the minister that 'he who has no worries sleeps forever even in the market'."

The picture was shared after CM Bommai held a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday.

Bengaluru is reeling under severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rains, forcing many to evacuate their homes. The city has been brought to a standstill as water is yet to recede from roads and bylanes after Monday's downpour. Many employees of IT companies living in flooded areas took tractors to reach their offices.

The state unit of Congress also slammed BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for his apathy to the floods in Bengaluru.

“If you choose someone with 'dosha', people will go to eat 'dosa' while drowning!” Karnataka Congress tweeted. “Bengaluru is drowning, people are struggling, but Bengaluru South MP @Tejasvi_Surya is tempted to eat dosa!”

Meanwhile, Bommai blamed the previous Congress government in the state for the current situation in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, "Karnataka especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented rains. This kind of rain has not come in the last 90 years. All the tanks are full and they are overflowing. There is continuous rain. Even today it is raining."

He said, "This happened because of maladministration and totally unplanned administration of the previous Congress government. This is the result of the bad administration of the Congress government. They never thought of maintaining the lakes. They gave permission right, left and centre in the lakes and buffer zone."

