Bengaluru gets ₹124.5 crore boost for pedestrian paths, traffic revamp, green spaces: Report

The Karnataka government has greenlit a substantial ₹124.5 crore investment under the 15th Finance Commission for 2025-26, focusing on reshaping Bengaluru’s urban mobility and public spaces. This move prioritizes putting pedestrians, cyclists, and cleaner air for the city. Key projects in Bengaluru include the 'Nagara Nade' initiative for walkable footpaths and enhancements to last-mile connectivity to Metro stations. (Representational Image) (AI-generated image created using Chat GPT)

For the first time, a large slice of this funding is earmarked for the ‘Nagara Nade’ project, which is an initiative aimed at creating uninterrupted, walkable footpaths throughout the city. Officials said this signals a new "pedestrian-first" direction in urban planning, moving away from car-centric solutions like flyovers and tunnel roads, as per a report by The Times of India.

ALSO READ | Two Bengaluru labourers killed in mudslide at under-construction Koramangala building site

Bengaluru has been receiving consistent support through tied grants from the 15th Finance Commission. The city was allotted ₹115.5 crore in 2023-24, followed by ₹122.3 crore in 2024-25. With the latest sanction, total grants over the three years now surpass ₹362 crore.

The funds will be channelled into major upgrades across key corridors, including:

Tumkuru Road Bannerghatta Road Kundanahalli–ITPL Road Marigowda Road Kalpalli Road Inner Ring Road Cubbon Road Sankey Road, and NGV Road Residents can now expect redesigned junctions, broader pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling lanes, and greener streetscapes in several busy neighbourhoods, including BTM Layout, Mahadevapura, Shivajinagar, Jayanagar, KR Pura, and several others, said the report.

ALSO READ | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hospitalised in Bengaluru

Another big push will be toward improving last-mile connectivity to Metro stations, with footpath upgrades planned near:

Nallurhalli Sri Sathya Sai Hospital Pattanduru Agrahara Kengeri Nayandahalli Mysuru Road, and Deepanjali Nagar The dedicated cycle lanes will link central city points like KR Circle, Raj Bhavan, Chalukya Circle, and Racecourse Road, making non-motorised transport more viable, the report stated.

Pollution control is also on the agenda. ₹5 crore has been reserved to improve air quality at seven crematoriums: Banashankari, Wilson Garden, Harishchandra, Kallahalli, Mysuru Road, Peenya, and Summanahalli. Meanwhile, parks and open spaces will see a green makeover in areas like Upakar Nagar and Jalahalli (Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency), backed by a ₹1.3 crore allocation, the report added.