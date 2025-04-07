Bengaluru girl, 9, dies after father’s tractor overturns and falls into lake, sister injured: Report

A routine ride home turned tragic for a family in East Bengaluru’s Whitefield area when a tractor flipped and fell into a lake, killing a nine-year-old girl and injuring her younger sister and father. The incident occurred on the banks of the Pattanadur Agrahara lake. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the incident occurred on the banks of the Pattanadur Agrahara lake when the tractor, allegedly being driven in a reckless manner by the children's father, lost control while navigating an uphill slope. The vehicle overturned and plunged into the lakebed.

(Also Read: On Bengaluru street, man sexually harasses woman, runs away; police begin probe as incident caught on CCTV)

The elder daughter, identified as Isinaka Bhat, was crushed under the overturned tractor and died on the spot. Her six-year-old sister and their father survived with minor injuries, the report added.

The family was returning home when the accident took place. Preliminary investigations by the Whitefield Traffic Police point to speeding and negligence as the primary causes of the accident. The police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against the father under charges of causing death due to negligence.

Officials visited the accident site shortly after the incident to assess the scene and initiate further inquiry.

(Also Read: Bengaluru badminton trainer rapes 16-year-old student, arrested: Report)

In Karnataka's Hubballi, three women were killed after the car they were travelling in crashed into a compound near Noolvi Cross on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased were residents of Lingaraj Nagar.

Two others, who were critically injured, have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment.

The women were travelling from Varur village towards Hubballi when the driver lost control near Noolvi Cross, hit the road divider, and then crashed into a compound.

The car was severely damaged in the accident.

A case has been registered, and investigation is underway.