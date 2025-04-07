Bengaluru badminton trainer rapes 16-year-old student, arrested: Report

A 30-year-old badminton coach in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student under the pretext of offering extra training sessions, according to a report by NDTV. Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands. (iStockphoto)

The abuse came to light after the teenager’s grandmother discovered an explicit photo on her phone, prompting a police investigation.

The survivor had recently completed her Class 10 board exams and was staying with her grandmother when the incident unraveled. As per police sources quoted by NDTV, the teenager had sent an obscene image of herself to the coach from her grandmother’s phone.

Shocked, the grandmother alerted the girl’s parents. Upon being questioned by her mother, the minor revealed that the coach had been sexually abusing her over several visits to his home.

Investigators said the accused lived alone in Bengaluru and had allegedly lured the girl by offering private coaching sessions. He then took her to his residence multiple times, where he sexually assaulted her and warned her not to speak to anyone about the abuse.

The parents, disturbed by their daughter's disclosure, approached the police and filed a complaint, leading to the arrest of the coach. During initial questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crime, police told NDTV.

(Also Read: On Bengaluru street, man sexually harasses woman, runs away; police begin probe as incident caught on CCTV)

Case under POCSO

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are also examining whether provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act apply, given the survivor’s age.

The sports centre where the girl was training has not issued an official statement yet. However, NDTV reports that several parents of other students have raised concerns and are demanding a review of safety protocols and the coaching staff.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data cited in the report, crimes against minors remain alarmingly high in India, with over 47,000 cases registered under the POCSO Act in 2022 alone.

(Also Read: IndiGo flight attendant accused of stealing gold necklace from 5-year-old girl; Bengaluru cops launch probe)