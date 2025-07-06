'Bengaluru has lost 86% of tree cover since 1973': Man's social media post triggers debate

A social media post on Bengaluru's vanishing green spaces has sparked a city-wide debate among residents, leaving them wondering about the environmental cost of urban growth. Tree felling, rapid urbanisation and many other causes attributed to the diminishing greenery of Bengaluru city. (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

“Bengaluru has lost 86% of its tree cover since 1973, Over 50,000 trees have been cut down in the last 15 years. Is the price of urban growth worth the cost of losing our city’s soul?” a man posted on social media site X on Saturday. Soon enough, it amassed over 16,000 views, with hundreds of likes and replies.

Social media reacts

“Today even Chennai has better green cover,” a user wrote in response.

“It used to be called Air-conditioned city in 70s," another echoed the same sentiments.

"Honestly, it is the politicians one needs to question. Was it really necessary to portray Bangalore as a IT paradise for greed? A city which was nature’s paradise has reduced down to dust, pollution and water scarcities. Bengaluru had many other industries prior to IT," a reply stated.

Yet another resident shared, “Unfortunate collateral damage and lack of vision from leadership. In the name of road widening, which never is the solution for reducing traffic, they kept felling these beautiful trees. Remaining are left to die with concrete filling in the roots.”

Tree felling for Bengaluru Suburban Railway project

In recent news, several residents along with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) led protests against the proposed felling of approximately 33,000 trees for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project. Over 2,000 citizens have already voiced their objections to the plan, citing environmental concerns and the emotional significance of the city’s greenery.

The suburban rail project, billed as a solution to Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion, has now become a flashpoint. While authorities argue the project is vital for the city's future connectivity, environmentalists and residents question whether the scale of ecological damage can be justified.