Bengaluru hospital worker arrested for secretly filming women in restroom: Report

In a shocking incident at the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru, a 28-year-old hospital worker has been arrested for allegedly filming women in a restroom. The phone, which had been recording, was positioned to capture inappropriate footage.

The incident came to light when a 35-year-old hospital employee noticed a mobile phone on the wall of a women’s restroom in the basement at around 11 pm on October 31, The Times of India reported. The phone, which had been recording, was positioned to capture inappropriate footage.

The accused has been identified as Yellalinga, a native of district, Karnataka. He had been employed as a patient helper on a contract basis at the hospital for the past five months. The woman, who works as a ward assistant, was horrified to discover the device recording and realized she had been unknowingly filmed, the report said.

Moments later, as she exited the restroom, Yellalinga reportedly approached her, requesting the phone and addressing her as “sister” (mobile kodu akka), hoping she would hand it over. She refused and immediately raised an alarm. Hospital staff quickly gathered and detained him until police arrived.

During questioning, Yellalinga admitted to placing the phone in the restroom at around 10 am that day. However, police told the publication that no additional footage has been found on the device.

Following his arrest, Yellalinga was charged and remanded to judicial custody in the Bengaluru Central Prison, the publication noted. The incident has raised concerns about safety and privacy on hospital premises, sparking discussions about increased security measures to protect staff and patients alike.

In a similar incident of late, an employee of a popular cafe in Bengaluru was arrested as well as terminated from his job for placing a hidden camera in the ladies washroom.