Bengaluru man blocks traffic in a busy road to argue with traffic cop, booked. Video

In a startling incident, a man halted his SUV in the middle of a busy road in Bengaluru and engaged in a heated argument with a female traffic police officer. His actions caused a major traffic jam in the area, sparking widespread criticism online and demands for strict action against him. Responding to the outrage, Bengaluru Police confirmed that the individual had been booked. Man argues with Bengaluru traffic cop in the middle of a busy road(Screengrab from Karnataka Portfolio video)

A viral video of the incident showed the man stopping his vehicle abruptly, obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Despite persistent honking from other motorists, he refused to move and continued his argument with the officer.

Netizens were quick to express their anger, calling for strict measures against him. One user suggested, "His car registration details should be made public. Are there any social worker groups that track such cases to closure? Retired individuals should form a watchdog association to ensure accountability."

Another person remarked, "This is becoming a worrying trend. Why does law and order seem to collapse every time Congress comes to power?" A third user speculated, "This is just an act of arrogance—probably because they have money, political influence, or a knack for using abusive language."

Addressing the situation, Bengaluru Police stated that the incident occurred near Sai Garment Junction, and legal action had been initiated. "A case has been registered under Section 132 BNS. Such behavior towards police officers will not be tolerated," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (South).

Meanwhile, in another instance of public disorder, Bengaluru Police recently arrested five youths for brandishing swords and performing dangerous bike stunts in DJ Halli and Ramamurthy Nagar. The arrests were made after a viral video showed the men engaging in reckless activities, with a bystander capturing the entire scene. Acting swiftly, the Bengaluru City Police apprehended the accused and took necessary legal action.