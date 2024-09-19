Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru man loses 59 lakh in elaborate fake online courtroom scam: Report

ByYamini C S
Sep 19, 2024 05:30 PM IST

A 59-year-old Bengaluru executive was duped into transferring ₹59 lakh after cybercriminals staged a fake online trial, accusing him of money laundering.

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 59-year-old Bengaluru man, K J Rao, was scammed out of as much as 59 lakh by criminals who staged an elaborate fake online courtroom trial. Rao, who works as the head of litigation at a multinational company, became a victim of the fraud between September 12 and 13, The Times of India reported.

The victim was kept under surveillance via Skype and coerced into making the transfers. (HT File)
The victim was kept under surveillance via Skype and coerced into making the transfers. (HT File)

The ordeal began when Rao received an automated call while at work, warning him that his phone numbers would be blocked. The call was then transferred to someone claiming to be from the Mumbai crime branch, accusing him of being involved in money laundering, the report noted. Despite Rao knowing he had no connection to the accusations, the scammers intensified their act by making a WhatsApp video call. A man, dressed in a police uniform, appeared to be in a police station, adding to the deception, the publication stated.

When Rao offered to visit a local police station to resolve the issue, he was warned not to move and was told his case was being handled by the CBI. The fraudsters then took it a step further, staging a fake online courtroom session via Skype, the report added. They convinced Rao to transfer 59 lakh to multiple accounts, citing an alleged court order and Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

For over 24 hours, the scammers kept Rao under surveillance via Skype, not allowing him to sleep or contact anyone. After making the transfers, Rao realized he had been tricked and rushed to file a complaint at the Indiranagar police station, the publication further added. The police have since blocked his account and are working to trace the stolen funds.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On