Bengaluru man stabbed after stepping on neighbour's foot, accused arrested

A minor disagreement in Bengaluru turned deadly on Sunday when a 52-year-old man was killed by his neighbor after accidentally stepping on the neighbor's foot, sparking an altercation. According to the report, the accused, Kirthi, 27, has been arrested. (FIle Photo)

The incident took place in the city's Sonnenahalli area, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

According to the report, the accused, Kirthi, 27, has been arrested by the police and is currently being questioned in connection with the crime.

What led to Murthy's murder?

According to the police, Murthy and his relatives were drinking at his brother’s house, along with neighbors, including Kirthi. During the evening, Murthy accidentally stepped on Kirthi’s foot, sparking an argument. In a fit of rage, Kirthi allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Murthy, DH reported.

During the interrogation, Kirthi admitted to purchasing the knife online, claiming it was only intended to intimidate Murthy. However, the situation escalated as both men were under the influence of alcohol. Police have confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

In 2023, Bengaluru city recorded a total of 12,627 criminal offences in 2023. Theft of vehicles was highest among the list, standing at 5,909 cases.

Officials revealed that of the total 207 murders that occurred in the city in 2023, 202 were detected. The top reasons for the murders were:

1.Sudden provocation

2. Illicit affairs

3. Family issues, and

4. Personal enmity, among others.

Detection of these cases has fallen over the last couple years. While only 38.5 per cent cases were detected in 2023, 45 per cent cases were detected in 2022. Therefore, in 2023, around 3,600 cases were detected out of the total 12,627, data released by the Bengaluru City Police Department indicated.

