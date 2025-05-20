Bengaluru man sues civic body for 50 lakh over negligence, blames roads for back injuries

A 43-year-old resident of Richmond Town in Bengaluru has sent a legal notice to the city’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), demanding ₹50 lakh in damages for the physical and emotional distress he claims to have endured due to the city’s poorly maintained roads. The Bengaluru resident alleges that the BBMP’s failure to provide safe and motorable roads has left him with severe spinal injuries, (Representational Image)(AFP)

According to a report by NDTV, Dhivya Kiran, who describes himself as a regular taxpayer and law-abiding citizen, alleges that the BBMP’s failure to provide safe and motorable roads has left him with severe spinal injuries, leading to frequent hospital visits, multiple rounds of medication, and growing anxiety.

The notice, issued through his advocate K V Laveen on May 14, holds the civic body accountable for “gross negligence” and seeks compensation within 15 days. Failing that, legal proceedings will be initiated, the notice states.

The publication reported that Kiran has linked his worsening neck and back condition to the jolts and trauma of navigating Bengaluru’s battered and waterlogged roads, especially during the monsoon season, when poor drainage and overnight rain turn city streets into obstacle courses.

“He was forced to consult five orthopedic specialists and made four emergency visits to St. Philomena’s Hospital,” said advocate Laveen. “He’s undergone several procedures and continues to rely on strong medications and painkillers.”

The legal notice also details the emotional fallout of the physical pain. Kiran has reportedly experienced sleepless nights, crying episodes, and anxiety, which he believes have significantly affected his daily life, mobility, and work commitments, the report added.

Even everyday commutes have become challenging, his lawyer noted. “He cannot travel by two-wheeler or auto anymore due to the impact on his spine. Even cab rides are difficult, though slightly more manageable.”

In addition to the ₹50 lakh compensation, Kiran has sought ₹10,000 to cover the cost of serving the legal notice.

The BBMP has not issued a response to the allegations or the legal notice at the time of writing.

In a conversation with NDTV, Kiran said the situation had reached a breaking point. “Bengaluru roads are a mess. Even the smallest pothole can cause immense pain,” he said. “I’ve raised this with the authorities several times, but nothing has changed. Why should citizens continue to suffer like this?”

He added that if there is no resolution, he is prepared to escalate the matter by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Bengaluru rain havoc

Meanwhile, the city continued to reel under the impact of heavy rains earlier this week. The death toll in Bengaluru rose to three on Monday following relentless downpours. According to reports, two individuals lost their lives due to electrocution, while another died after a wall collapsed in a rain-hit locality.

