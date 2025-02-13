Bengaluru metro fare hike to be reviewed by BMRCL after commuter outrage: Report

Following public backlash over the recent metro fare hike, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a review of the revised fare structure. The fare revision, which took effect on February 9, has led to widespread dissatisfaction among metro users.(PTI Photo)

According to a report by The Hindu, officials assured that ridership data and commuter feedback would be analyzed to address concerns regarding disproportionate fare increases on certain routes.

The fare revision, which took effect on February 9, has led to widespread dissatisfaction among metro users, with many reporting steep hikes on specific travel stages. BMRCL has acknowledged receiving numerous complaints and pledged to assess the pricing discrepancies.

“We have observed a surge in commuter grievances since the fare revision was implemented. Several passengers have pointed out unexpected price jumps on certain routes, and we will thoroughly examine the data to identify inconsistencies. Our goal is to ensure that the revised fares remain fair and justifiable,” a senior BMRCL official said according to the publication.

Karnataka govt clarifies stance

In light of the opposition to the fare hike, Karnataka Chief Minister's office presented some clarificarions to the people of Bengaluru through an official statement on Tuesday.

"The Opposition party, BJP, is, as usual, spreading false and misleading information, accusing the state government and misleading the public. While citizens have every right to oppose government policies, a right that I respect, the BJP's deliberate misinformation and encouragement of protests for political gain are unacceptable," said the statement.

"On one hand, BJP leaders claim credit for the achievements of Metro Rail under the Central government, but on the other, they blame the state government for the fare revision, which is an act of self-deception," the statement added.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was established jointly by the Central and Karnataka governments, with an equal (50-50) partnership.

Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, currently serves as the Chairman of BMRCL. According to a statement, officials from both Central and state governments hold positions as Managing Directors and Directors.

Since BMRCL is an autonomous entity, the state government does not have complete control over it. Like all metro corporations across the country, BMRCL operates under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002, enacted by the Central government.

