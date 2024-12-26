Bengaluru metro fare to be revised? FFC to submit report soon to Karnataka govt

The fare of Bengaluru metro is likely to be increased and the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) will submit a report on the same to the government in a few days, reported The Hindu. The FFC earlier invited public suggestions on ticket fare hike and Namma Metro travel is expected to get costlier for commuters. Bengaluru’s metro network is approximately 76 kilometres long, and it is the second-largest metro line in the country. (File) (Pic used for representation)(PTI )

According to the report, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning to increase the metro fare 10-15% to the current prices. The minimum ticket price at the moment is ₹10 and maximum is ₹60. The smartcard users get a discount of 5% from the actual metro fare. The prices were revised in 2017 last time.

A three-member panel, led by Justice R. Tharani, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has been formed to review the fare structure of Bengaluru Metro. The committee also includes Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E.V. Ramana Reddy, the former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

The report further suggested that the committee has thoroughly examined metro fare structures in various cities both within India and internationally to ensure a fair and balanced approach to any fare revisions. The committee’s findings and recommendations will be compiled into a detailed report, which will be submitted to the government soon.

After 2017, the footfalls in the metro have rapidly increased along with the network in the city. The Purple Line which is a lifeline for IT workers in east Bengaluru has been a key public transport means for many commuters and often sees heavy rush during peak hours. There is also a demand to increase the number of trains to control the crowd during peak hours.

Bengaluru’s metro network is approximately 76 kilometers long and it is the second largest metro line in the country, after New Delhi.