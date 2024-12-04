HC refuses to stall Pushpa-2 release even as petition flags exorbitant ticket prices

The Telangana high court on Tuesday refused to stall the release of much-hyped Telugu film, “Pushpa-2: The Rule”, on the ground that the producers of the film have been given permission to increase the ticket prices from the audience, people familiar with the matter said. Allu Arjun (HT Photo)

A high court bench headed by Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy, which was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the steep increase in the ticket prices for the film, said it cannot stop the release of the film at this moment.

The bench agreed with the contention of the petitioner’s counsel, Srinivasa Reddy, that the ticket prices were too high for common man to watch the film in theatres. However, it conceded the request of Siddharth, the counsel of Mythri Movie Makers, the producer of the film, and granted two weeks’ time to file a counter. The case was posted to December 17 for further hearing.

The judge wondered how a common man could spend more than ₹1,000 to watch the film in a theatre. “If a family of 10 people wants to watch this movie in the theatre, it has to spend nearly ₹10,000. Is it not a huge burden on a family?” he asked.

Justice Reddy also found fault with the producers for screening the benefit show of the film till 1am, stating that it would adversely affect the health of people.

The petitioner’s lawyer brought to the court’s attention that an additional ₹800 was being charged per ticket under the guise of benefit shows. The higher rates are being charged for the first 15 days as well. “The revenue generated was not being allocated to charitable funds or relief efforts but rather benefitting the producer directly,” he argued.

The lawyer representing Mythri Movie Makers argued that the ticket prices had to be increased due to the high-budget production of the film. He also clarified that the benefit shows were meant only for fan associations, which is why the prices were raised.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have increased the ticket prices for “Pushpa-2: The Rule”, which is slated for release on Wednesday night with the first screening scheduled at 9.30pm in the name of benefit show.

Directed by Sukumar, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the film is touted to be one of the most anticipated movies of 2024.

According to the Telangana government order, the filmmakers are permitted to screen the benefit show at 9.30pm on Wednesday in all the theatres, including single screens and multiplexes across Telangana with a hike of ₹800 in the ticket price, besides GST.

“On an average, the ticket price for the benefit show is anywhere between ₹1,000 in single screen theatres to ₹1,200 in multiplexes. This is the highest-ever ticket price charged by any theatre in the Telugu cinema history,” said Venkat Arikatla, who runs a popular website, greatandhra.com.

According to Arikatla, benefit shows are normally run for the sake of fans and VIPs in select theatres, mainly in multiplexes. “But in case of ‘Pushpa-2: The Rule’, the benefit shows are being run in all the theatres across the state, obviously helping the producers to make maximum money in a short time,” he said.

The producers of the film have also been permitted to run two additional shows, apart from regular five shows, at 1am and 4pm on Thursday across Telangana with an increase in the ticket price by ₹150.

The increased rates will continue till December 8 and from then on, an increase of ₹105 and ₹150 is allowed per ticket till December 16 in single screen and multiplexes and of ₹20 and ₹50 respectively till December 23. “Apart from the hike, the GST will be charged additionally,” the Telangana government order said.

In Andhra Pradesh, too, for the premiere show on December 4, tickets are priced at ₹944 (including GST) for both single screens and multiplexes. On the official release day, December 5, tickets for single-screen theatres will be priced at ₹324.50, while multiplex tickets will cost ₹413.

Allu Arjun took to social media to express his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for allowing an increase in ticket prices for the benefit shows and additional screenings.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry,” he said in a post on X.