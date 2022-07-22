Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has become India’s first Metro in India to test the 5G network at one of the stations. On Friday, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)
to achieve greater speed.
The 5G internet network- that was tested at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru - gave a download speed of 1.4 Gbps and upload speed of 65Mbps. The network is said to be 50 times faster than the regular 4G internet and the 5G network will span 200 m radius in the station.
The spokesperson of Namma Metro tweeted: “BMRCL has become the first Metro in India to test 5G network under a Pilot Project of TRAI. The 5G network radiated in a 200 m radius, deployed by Reliance Jio at M G Rd station. The test has achieved 1.45 Gbps Download and 65 Mbps Upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G.(sic)”
Back in 2013, Namma Metro first started providing internet to its customers. In its first move, basic internet was provided in a metro train travelling between Byappanahalli metro station and MG Road Metro station.
The latest move is expected to encourage commuters to use the public transport system more often as the BMRCL has been expanding its services across the city. The heavy traffic congested areas like KR Puram and Tin Factory will also soon have metro stations as the metro construction work is going on at a brisk pace.
Eknath Shinde's govt formed due to demonic ambition, says Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday launched an all out attack on Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling his government unconstitutional and one born out of demonic ambition, PTI reported. "What these people (Shinde faction) did was against humanity. When their leader (Uddhav) fell ill due to coronavirus, they (rebels) went to Surat (in June)," he claimed.
Soon, an integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes, acid attacks in U.P.
Uttar Pradesh will soon come out with a fresh and integrated compensation scheme for women victims of sexual crimes and other offences like acid attacks by merging the existing schemes to bring uniformity in the award of compensation to all the eligible claimants, people aware of the development said. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting called by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Thursday evening.
Tiger swims against water current in river Gerua to reach its habitat in Katarniaghat
LUCKNOW A tiger, which was swept away by the strong current while crossing the swollen Gerua river in UP's Bahraich, finally swam safely to the other side and reached its habitat on Friday, courtesy a prompt rescue operation by forest department officials. Forest department officials ensured a safe passage for it up to the forest in Katerniaghat.
‘Local for Global’ initiative to help ODOP articles reach International market
Native products of 75 districts, selected under the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the state government, will now get global market exposure under the government's new initiative 'Local for Global'. Indian embassies across the globe have been roped in to reach out to the international market. For exposure to the international market, the state government will showcase ODOP articles on international platforms such as Dubai Expo and others.
18 IPS officers in U.P. get new postings after elevation to DIG rank
The U.P. government gave new postings to 18 IPS officers on Thursday night after promoting them to the rank of deputy inspector general. As per the transfer list, superintendent of police of State Crime Records Bureau Sabha Raj and SP Special Enquiry Cell Swami Prasad have been promoted to DIG rank at the same place. SP Intelligence headquarters Lallan Singh and SP Training Directorate Mahendra Yadav have been elevated as DIG at the same place.
