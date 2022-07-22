Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station
Bengaluru metro says its India's 1st to test 5G network on its station

The 5G network was tested at MG Road metro station
Picture for representation.&nbsp;(Twitter/MelbinMathew21)
Picture for representation. (Twitter/MelbinMathew21)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 10:43 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has become India’s first Metro in India to test the 5G network at one of the stations. On Friday, the BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced that it tested the 5G network under the Pilot Project of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)

to achieve greater speed.

The 5G internet network- that was tested at MG Road Metro Station in Bengaluru - gave a download speed of 1.4 Gbps and upload speed of 65Mbps. The network is said to be 50 times faster than the regular 4G internet and the 5G network will span 200 m radius in the station.

The spokesperson of Namma Metro tweeted: “BMRCL has become the first Metro in India to test 5G network under a Pilot Project of TRAI. The 5G network radiated in a 200 m radius, deployed by Reliance Jio at M G Rd station. The test has achieved 1.45 Gbps Download and 65 Mbps Upload speeds, making it 50 times faster than 4G.(sic)”

Back in 2013, Namma Metro first started providing internet to its customers. In its first move, basic internet was provided in a metro train travelling between Byappanahalli metro station and MG Road Metro station.

The latest move is expected to encourage commuters to use the public transport system more often as the BMRCL has been expanding its services across the city. The heavy traffic congested areas like KR Puram and Tin Factory will also soon have metro stations as the metro construction work is going on at a brisk pace.

