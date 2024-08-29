Bengaluru Metro's Green Line to see service disruptions due to signaling tests on these dates next month: Report

Commuters using the Green Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro should prepare for substantial service disruptions as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), its operator, is in the midst of conducting essential signaling tests on the Northern extension between Nagasandra and Madavara stations. Service interruptions will impact the segment between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra Metro Stations on some days in next month, The Hindu reported. These changes are crucial for the completion of critical signaling tests, which are a part of preparations for the new extension to Madavara, set to open by October.(PTI Photo)

On which days will the Green Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro be affected?

According to a BMRCL press release accessed by the publication, full-day service suspensions are scheduled for August 30, September 6 and 11.

On these days, metro operations will be entirely halted. Additionally, there will be alterations to the first and last train timings on selected days, the report noted. These changes are crucial for the completion of critical signaling tests, aimed at ensuring the safety and efficiency of the extended Green Line, the BMRCL said.

The signaling tests are part of preparations for the new 3.7-kilometer extension of the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara. The extension, which is anticipated to commence commercial operations by October, was marked by its first trial run on August 17. This initial test run covered a distance of 3.14 kilometers and represents a key development in the project.

The extension will include three new stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara.

During this testing period, services on the Purple Line will remain unaffected. BMRCL advises commuters to adjust their travel plans accordingly to accommodate the disruptions.

This comes days after the Peenya Industry metro station saw an overwhelming number of passengers due to the service suspensions at several other stations. The disruptions were caused by the closure of the Green Line stations at Nagasandra, Dasarahalli, and Jalahalli for trial runs of the new 3.17-km extension between Nagasandra and Madavara.