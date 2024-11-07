Bengaluru Metro's Hebbal-Sarjapur line gets green signal from finance department: Report

Bengaluru is set to welcome a new metro line linking Sarjapur and Hebbal via the city center, following the state Finance Department's recent approval, Deccan Herald reported. This will be Namma Metro’s Phase 3A (Representational Image)(PTI Photo)

This will be Namma Metro’s Phase 3A which will be 36.59-km line, will connect southern and northern Bengaluru. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be placed before the state cabinet by the end of this month, officials said as reported by the publication.

The project, estimated to cost ₹28,405 crore, received Finance Department clearance less than three weeks after the Urban Development Department (UDD) provided administrative consent.

Namma Metro Phase 3A features

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL) Phase 3A will feature 28 stations, including 17 elevated and 11 underground stops, and four key interchange points: Iblur (Outer Ring Road, connecting with the Blue Line), Dairy Circle (Pink Line), KR Circle (Purple Line), and Hebbal (Blue and Orange Lines), Deccan Herald reported.

Following cabinet clearance, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, overseeing Bengaluru’s development, will conduct a final review. The plan will then be submitted to the Union government for various statutory clearances, with the Centre expected to cover at least 20 per cent of the project cost.

Green line extension

After a 7-year delay, the long-awaited 3.14-km stretch of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Green Line, extending from Nagasandra to Madavara, officially opened for commercial operations on Thursday, announced Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

This elevated corridor, a part of Phase-2 of the project, was granted statutory clearance following an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle) on October 3.

