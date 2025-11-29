Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line to get platform screen doors: Report

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is preparing to introduce platform screen doors (PSDs) for the first time, starting with stations on the upcoming Pink Line. A full-scale prototype has already been set up at the MG Road station, a report on Saturday noted. With a prototype already in place, the automated doors at Bengaluru metro stations aim to prevent accidents. (Representative image)(HT Photo)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Nagawara metro station to house 4-floor commercial complex, multi-level parking: Report

As civil works near completion along the 21.26-km Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara corridor, the BMRCL has begun track-laying and installation of key systems, including PSDs, said the report in Deccan Herald.

These automated doors open only when a train halts in the correct position, helping prevent accidental falls and track intrusions, an issue that has surfaced repeatedly in recent months.

In underground stations, PSDs also enhance ventilation efficiency by reducing air exchange between platforms and tunnels.

While metro networks in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai already use PSDs or platform gates, Bengaluru’s current 83 stations have none.

The mock-up installed at MG Road, supplied by subcontractor Panasonic, will undergo testing before full deployment, the report said citing unnamed officials. Once approved, PSDs will be fitted across all 12 underground stations on the Pink Line over a six-month period, a senior BMRCL official said, as per the report.

Each door unit will be around 2.15 metres tall, with platform gates standing 1.4 metres high, spanning the entire 128-metre platform. The cost per station is estimated at ₹9 crore, said the report.

The rollout is part of a larger contract awarded in June 2024 to Alstom Transport, worth 96.2 million Euros, to build and commission a Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system for both the Pink and Blue Lines. The package includes PSDs for the Pink Line’s underground stations, the Blue Line’s airport terminal station, and platform gates at the Airport City station.

ALSO READ | Namma Metro Yellow Line in Bengaluru: Peak-hour wait time to drop as sixth trainset expected by November end

BMRCL also plans to add PSDs at Majestic and Central College stations on the Purple Line, while the Konappana Agrahara station, funded by the Infosys Foundation, will receive platform gates.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.