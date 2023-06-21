Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru musician, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej invited to White House

Bengaluru musician, Grammy award winner Ricky Kej invited to White House

ByYamini C S
Jun 21, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, said he has been invited to the White House on Thursday.

Popular musician and three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, on Monday said he has been invited to the White House to attend the arrival ceremony of prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Kej shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed that he is “super excited”.

Musician and three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej. (Image credit: Screengrab of Twitter video/Amrit Mahotsav)
Musician and three-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej. (Image credit: Screengrab of Twitter video/Amrit Mahotsav)

“An invitation from the White House, for me :-) Super excited.. this Thursday :-)” he wrote. PM Modi is on a four-day visit to the United States after being invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

READ | Bengaluru-based Grammy awardee Ricky Kej alleges harassment by Lenskart

Several notable figures reacted to the post, including Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the executive chairperson of biotech giant Biocon Limited, who said it was “a proud moment” for Kej to celebrate.

“A proud moment for you to celebrate. PM Modi’s US state visit is being anticipated with great pride & joy by the Indian diaspora n u can represent citizens from Bengaluru!” she tweeted.

Kej was recently also made the Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). He received his third Grammy award in February this year under the ‘Best Immersive Audio Album’ category for his album Divine Tides.

READ | Bengaluru's Ricky Kej wins 3rd Grammy award; Modi, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw react

Kej also released a brand new musical piece “Wonders Of Life” on the occasion of World Yoga Day, which is a re-imagination of his song from the album Divine Tides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi white house bengaluru grammy award + 2 more
pm modi white house bengaluru grammy award + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out