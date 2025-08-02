Bengaluru Namma Metro's Yellow Line receives safety clearance, aiming for August 15 opening: Report

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line for the Namma Metro has just overcome a major milestone, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) secured essential safety approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle. This advancement brings the city closer to debuting the 19.15-kilometre connection between RV Road in the south and Bommasandra. Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line has secured crucial safety approval, paving the way for potential passenger services starting August 15. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Yashwanth Chavan, BMRCL’s chief public relations officer, noted that the CMRS has granted the necessary safety certification, which is critical for launching passenger operations on this new section.

Another top BMRCL official explained that the approval comes with specific stipulations. These must be addressed before commercial service can begin. The official stated that the CMRS always issues comments and suggestions during inspections, and that they must implement all these recommendations and submit a report outlining their compliance, after which they will receive the final go-ahead to start carrying passengers, The Hindu reported.

The safety review, overseen by AM Chowdhary, occurred over three days from July 22 and examined every element of the line’s readiness — such as the power grid, tracks, signaling, curves, emergency response, fire prevention, passenger information displays, and amenities at each station, the report said.

The launch date for the Yellow Line remains undecided, although BMRCL aims for an August 15 opening. Both the state and central authorities have been officially informed about the safety clearance, said another official.

As for the possible presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening event, a final decision has yet to be made, as it depends on his availability, and no confirmation has been issued so far, the report noted.

When passenger services begin, operations will start small, with three driverless metro trains running every 20 minutes. Over time, BMRCL intends to ramp up the schedule to provide five-minute headways during peak hours by March 2026.