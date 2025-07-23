'What is this behavior Namma Metro?': Bengaluru man triggers meme fest by bagging 'best offer', saving 0

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru resident has gone viral, tickling the city’s sense of humour over a rather ironic savings message displayed while booking a Namma Metro ticket. Bengaluru metro tickets can now be purchased on nine popular mobility apps.

“What is this behaviour Namma Metro?” the man posted, showing a notification that read: “Best offer applied for you! You have saved ₹0.” The post amassed nearly a hundred upvotes within hours and quickly drew a horde of amused comments, with widespread jokes about the “generous” discount.

READ | Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line set for safety inspection from July 22, PM Modi likely to inaugurate in August: Report

“Congratulations, you gained nothing,” a user replied.

“Wow man. What you gonna do with all that money you saved?” another wrote.

READ | Officials suggest remote work, WFH Wednesdays to ease Bengaluru traffic on ORR: Report

Commuters book Namma Metro tickets through these apps

This comes after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which manages the Namma Metro, rolled out QR code-based ticketing through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this advancement, travelers have been able to access ticketing services through a broader selection of well-known mobility and travel apps.

READ | Bengaluru Metro: Commuters can now buy tickets on these nine popular apps. Check details

In addition to the existing options like the Namma Metro mobile app, Paytm, and the official BMRCL WhatsApp chatbot (8105556677), commuters can now purchase QR tickets through nine newly integrated apps. These include EaseMyTrip, Tummoc, RedBus, Rapido, Highway Delite, Namma Yatri, OneTicket, Yatri–City Travel Guide, and the Telegram-based service Miles & Kilometres, according to a statement released by BMRCL.

Launch of the much-awaited Yellow Line

Meanwhile, anticipation is growing as the much-awaited Yellow Line of the Namma Metro nears its grand debut, expected in the first or second week of August. The new metro corridor — stretching from RV Road to Bommasandra — might be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with formal invitations possibly being sent out soon.