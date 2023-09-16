Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is expected to witness power cuts as electricity supply companies undertake impending projects when grid loads are significantly lighter during weekends when employees log out from work. Clouds have been hovering over Bengaluru for the last few days, with moderate spells of rain observed in several areas, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic congestions. (Shashidhar Byrappa)

In view of the fast approaching Ganesha Chaturthi festival, which is just aroung the corner, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Friday gave permission to the Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to install a Ganesha idol at the controversial Idgah Maidan.

The ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they will undertake a 'Cauvery Rakshana Yatra' in the taluks on the river basin to protest against the ruling Congress' decision to release water to the neighbouring state.

