News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe

Sep 16, 2023 10:36 AM IST
OPEN APP

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Bengaluru News LIVE: The city is expected to witness power cuts as electricity supply companies undertake impending projects when grid loads are significantly lighter during weekends when employees log out from work.

Clouds have been hovering over Bengaluru for the last few days, with moderate spells of rain observed in several areas, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic congestions. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
Clouds have been hovering over Bengaluru for the last few days, with moderate spells of rain observed in several areas, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic congestions. (Shashidhar Byrappa)

In view of the fast approaching Ganesha Chaturthi festival, which is just aroung the corner, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Friday gave permission to the Rani Channamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandali to install a Ganesha idol at the controversial Idgah Maidan.

READ | 38-year-old farmer trampled to death by elephant in Mysuru

The ongoing Cauvery river water dispute between southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu continued, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that they will undertake a 'Cauvery Rakshana Yatra' in the taluks on the river basin to protest against the ruling Congress' decision to release water to the neighbouring state.

Stay informed with Hindustan Times, and follow our liveblog for all the latest news updates and developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    File voluntary FIRs over fake news: Karnataka CM to police

    Chief minister Siddaramaiah directed the Karnataka police to proactively initiate legal proceedings by registering voluntary FIRs against those indulging in misinformation, hate speech, and moral policing, adding that police should not wait for complaints to be filed in such instances. Read more here

  • Sep 16, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Karnataka cash-for-ticket scam: Hindutva activist rushed to hospital after she collapses during probe

    Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapur, who was arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman of 5 crore by promising him a BJP ticket to contest the assembly elections in May, collapsed during interrogation at the City Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka politics karnataka bengaluru politics crime news crime health weather traffic traffic congestion public transport transport commute siddaramaiah dk shivakumar cauvery issue river cauvery cauvery river + 16 more

Bengaluru News LIVE: Hindutva activist collapses during cheating case probe

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 16, 2023 10:36 AM IST

Bengaluru News LIVE: Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments from the Karnataka capital in crime, health, traffic, weather and politics.

Clouds have been hovering over Bengaluru for the last few days, with moderate spells of rain observed in several areas, leading to waterlogged streets and traffic congestions. (Shashidhar Byrappa)
ByYamini C S

Congress govt working on path shown by BR Ambedkar, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress government in the state is working on the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 09:52 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

BJP resorting to compromise politics, Cong will do well in LS polls: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the Congress will perform well in Lok Sabha polls, and criticized the BJP over its possible alliance with the JDS.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday.(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 16, 2023 09:14 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM

He said the govt will not wash its hands off by just cracking the whip against lower level officials but action will also be taken against the senior officers.

Govt to take action against top cops if unlawful activities found: Karnataka CM(PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 08:00 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka HC says no arrest of Aaj Tak Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary

The court also highlighted that there was a prima facie case against him, and it should be investigated.

Karnataka HC says no arrest of Aaj Tak Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 05:58 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka? Full details

The process must be finished before November 17, 2023, stated an official notification from the Karnataka transport department.

How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka? Full details
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 05:25 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

South Western Railway to operate special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

The South Western Railway is set to operate special trains for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival between Yeshvantpur and Murudeshwar.

The SWR said in a circular on Thursday that two special trains are being added for today and tomorrow, i.e., Friday and Saturday in view of the festive season. (HT File Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 04:47 PM IST
ByYamini C S

Karnataka health dept issues guidelines over Nipah outbreak in Kerala. Details

The Karnataka health ministry advised the public to avoid unnecessary travel to Kerala state, and sought intensified surveillance in border districts.

Nipah is a bat-borne, zoonotic virus with a high mortality rate.(File photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 11:34 AM IST
ByYamini C S

Bengaluru News Updates: Govt makes reading Preamble to Constitution compulsory

Bengaluru News: A lot is going on Bengaluru, Karnataka, including developments in health, politics, traffic, weather, crime, real estate and more.

Karnataka government makes Preamble to Constitution compulsory in schools and colleges.
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 06:05 PM IST
ByYamini C S, Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi should concentrate on more pressing issues: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized PM Modi for focusing on saving "Sanatana Dharma" instead of other “pressing” issues.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge.(File)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 15, 2023 10:43 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka BJP distances itself from cash-for-ticket scam, vows action

The BJP distanced itself from the cheating case involving Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura, and called for an investigation.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 15, 2023 08:39 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

NIA arrests Karnataka IS terror accused at Delhi airport on arrival from Nairobi

The NIA on Thursday nabbed a key absconding Islamic State (IS) terror conspirator on arrival at New Delhi Airport from Nairobi, Kenya.

NIA arrests Karnataka IS terror accused at Delhi airport on arrival from Nairobi.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2023 08:06 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Cauvery water row: Pro-Kannada activist Nagaraj accuses K'taka CM of inaction,

He said that if the Karnataka Government fails to stand firm, he would call for a state-wide protest.

Cauvery water row: Pro-Kannada activist Nagaraj accuses K'taka CM of inaction,
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2023 06:10 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested

The police said that the video that went viral on social media was an old one and said that the vehicle is now seized.

College bus barges into wrong route on Bengaluru Mysuru highway, driver arrested.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2023 05:25 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Launch of Bengaluru Metro's Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch delayed: Report

The extension of the Bengaluru metro's purple line is likely to face delays in becoming fully operational as its safety inspection was put off to September 21.

The inspections were earlier scheduled to be held on Friday, however, the CMRS has put them off till at least September 21.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 14, 2023 04:46 PM IST
ByYamini C S
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out