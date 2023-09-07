News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release
Live

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release

Sep 07, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Bengaluru News Live: A lot is happening in the city, from a political slugfest over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy to traffic violations this morning.

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is witnessing a back and forth between several leaders over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy as well as the India-Bharat row. Meanwhile, legislators are also in the midst of manoeuvring the Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. 

Fans in Bengaluru were excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, which releases today.
Fans in Bengaluru were excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, which releases today.

The city is also expected to face scheduled power cuts, traffic congestions and other civic issues that it usually grapples with from time to time. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

  • Sep 07, 2023 09:48 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan fans in Bengaluru gather in crowds for Jawan release

    Fans in Bengaluru expressed their excitement on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan's release and said, “We are very excited, we urge everyone to watch this movie.” (PTI)

  • Sep 07, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Lorry breaks down in Chickpet area, traffic hit

    The Bengaluru traffic police issued an advisory to commuters in the Chickpet area, saying that a lorry has broken down near Satellite Bus stand, Old Guddadahalli. Vehicular movement was hit due to this and cops requested the public to co-operate and plan their commutes accordingly.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka traffic congestion traffic violation traffic management traffic cop traffic police commute public transport transport mass transport power cut sanatan dharma politics siddaramaiah + 13 more

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release

bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 07, 2023 09:49 AM IST

Bengaluru News Live: A lot is happening in the city, from a political slugfest over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy to traffic violations this morning.

Fans in Bengaluru were excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, which releases today.
ByYamini C S

Emotional issues brought out ahead of polls: Karnataka CM over India-Bharat row

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says emotional issues are being brought up ahead of Lok Sabha elections, opposes renaming India.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 07, 2023 08:26 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Siddaramaiah calls BJP ‘neech’, asks people not to vote for it in the LS polls

He alleged that the BJP govt in centre denied to help in the supply of rice to Karnataka to implement Anna Bhagya scheme of the state government.

Siddaramaiah calls BJP ‘neech’, asks people not to vote for it in the LS polls.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 08:25 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru metro's purple line to be fully operational after September 15: Report

Once inaugurated, the purple line is expected to enhance the public transport in Bengaluru, as Whitefield has numerous tech parks.

Bengaluru metro's purple line to be fully operational after September 15: Report(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 05:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Bengaluru airport observes 124 per cent raise of mango exports in 2023

As the ‘King of fruits’ is widely consumed across the west, the Mangoes were exported to over 60 countries from Bengaluru in 2023.

Bengaluru airport observes 124 per cent raise of mango exports in 2023.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka: Sugar Minister's statement on farmer suicides stirs controversy

Karnataka Cabinet Minister Shivanand Patil denies saying farmers commit suicide for compensation, amid controversy.

Patil had said that farmer suicide cases were less before 2015 but after the government started giving compensation of Rs.5 lakh, the number of cases is increasing.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 02:00 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru's first underground electric transformer inaugurated at Malleshwaram

The idea behind the underground electric transformer is to ensure the safety of people and to maintain the aesthetics of India’s garden city.

Bengaluru's first underground electric transformer inaugurated at Malleshwaram.
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 12:27 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Goal of education is to make children 'Vishwamanavas': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM emphasizes importance of education in shaping future of society and country, urges for scientific and rational approach.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Shrikant Singh)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 10:42 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Bengaluru News Updates: Fake news on ex MP Divya Spandana does rounds

From fake news surrounding former Congress MP Divya Spandana's health to a political slugfest over 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks, a lot is happening in Bengaluru.

Divya Spandana is fit and healthy, she will be back in Bengaluru: Reports(File Photo)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 06, 2023 05:57 PM IST
ByYamini C S

'India' accepted name for our country, changing it not required: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said changing India's name to Bharat is unnecessary as it is already accepted.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 06, 2023 08:31 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Over 35 IPS officers shifted in reshuffle in Karnataka

More than 35 IPS officers, including the police commissioner of Mangaluru and several DCPs in Bengaluru, have been transferred by the Congress government.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.(ANI)
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 06, 2023 12:48 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Saving 40k a month: Engineer claims after moving to Hyderabad from Bengaluru

A few also said that there is no much difference between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as far as the ‘cost of living’ is concerned.

Saving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40k a month: Engineer claims after moving to Hyderabad from Bengaluru
bengaluru news
Updated on Sep 05, 2023 09:14 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Bengaluru landlord hikes rent by 10k of his fancy home, rolls back later

Bharat also said that he received more than 500 enquiries from the tenants about his house.

Bengaluru landlord hikes rent by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10k of his fancy home, rolls back later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2023 07:32 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

11 people died in past 15 days at Karnataka due to human-animal conflict

There are seven elephant operation forces, which are immediately driving the elephants that enter the human habitats back into the forest too, he added.

11 people died in past 15 days at Karnataka due to human-animal conflict (Pic for representation)
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2023 06:55 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

FIR to be registered on those who drive on the wrong side of NH in Karnataka

In the recent past, many people were seen driving in the opposite direction of Bengaluru Mysuru expressway which resulted in road accidents.

FIR to be registered on those who drive on the wrong side of NH in Karnataka
bengaluru news
Published on Sep 05, 2023 05:37 PM IST
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
