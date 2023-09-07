Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: City gears up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan release

Bengaluru News LIVE Updates: The Karnataka capital is witnessing a back and forth between several leaders over the 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy as well as the India-Bharat row. Meanwhile, legislators are also in the midst of manoeuvring the Cauvery water dispute with neighbouring state Tamil Nadu. Fans in Bengaluru were excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, which releases today.

The city is also expected to face scheduled power cuts, traffic congestions and other civic issues that it usually grapples with from time to time. Follow our liveblog for all the latest news developments from Bengaluru, Karnataka.