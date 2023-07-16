Bengaluru police alerts about traffic congestions on Old Madras road till August

Bengaluru police have alerted about possible traffic congestion till August in Bennaganahalli – KR Puram stretch of Bengaluru due to railway repair works at Bennaganahalli overbridge. People who commute to KR Puram, Mahadevapura and Marathahalli on a daily basis are likely to get affected for the next few days. Traffic congestions expected on Old Madras road till Aug, (Pic for representation)

Also Read - Karnataka minister sets a deadline for better traffic management in Bengaluru

The traffic police suggested the commuters to take a left turn at Kasturinagar towards Baiyappanahalli metro station and use the service road of outer ring road to reach Tin Factory junction on Old Madras Road. The bottleneck area that already suffers traffic congestion is likely to see more in coming days, due to diversions. The metro work to connect KR Puram metro station with Baiyappanahalli is actively going on and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL) is gearing up to conduct a trial run on August 22.

The trial run will be conducted with six coach metro train, followed by a load test of Open Web Grinder (OWG) which was installed on the top of Indian Railways track in Bennaganahalli. The CMRS (Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety) will then inspect the line and give an approval for the inauguration.

The KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli, which is around two kilometres, will connect the Whitefield area to Kengeri, Challaghatta, Majestic and other parts of Bengaluru. This project got delayed as the BMRCL needed approval from Indian Railways to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station to connect KR Puram metro line with Baiyappanahalli.