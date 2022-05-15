Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man

A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it.



As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. To the their disappointment, the wallet didn’t have much cash. But they found an ATM card in the wallet with the PIN neatly jotted down.

Immediately, the gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees. But their efforts to withdraw more cash from the man's bank account failed as the cops caught them in the early hours of Friday.

The arrested were identified by police as Shahbaz, 22, Tabrez Khan, 24, both residents of Bharathinagar, and Jafar Sadiq, 20, of KG Halli with some of their accomplices managed to flee.

It is reported that, besides the phone and the ATM card, police also recovered a car bought from the crime spoils and some lethal weapons.

It is also to be noted that the suspects were earlier arrested by KG Halli and DJ Halli police but had secured bail.