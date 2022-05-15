Bengaluru: Police arrest gang who looted thousands from elderly man
A pack of thieves were arrested by Banasawadi police on Friday while withdrawing thousands of rupees from an elderly man's ATM card as he had jotted down the PIN on it.
As per the police report, the incident took place on May 11, the elderly man was walking on the roadside when the alleged gang stole the senior citizen's phone and wallet. To the their disappointment, the wallet didn’t have much cash. But they found an ATM card in the wallet with the PIN neatly jotted down.
Immediately, the gang rushed to an ATM and withdrew thousands of rupees. But their efforts to withdraw more cash from the man's bank account failed as the cops caught them in the early hours of Friday.
The arrested were identified by police as Shahbaz, 22, Tabrez Khan, 24, both residents of Bharathinagar, and Jafar Sadiq, 20, of KG Halli with some of their accomplices managed to flee.
It is reported that, besides the phone and the ATM card, police also recovered a car bought from the crime spoils and some lethal weapons.
It is also to be noted that the suspects were earlier arrested by KG Halli and DJ Halli police but had secured bail.
DU, offline exams: Students prep to get, set, write!
Ever since the gates of Delhi University reopened, students have been demanding online examination. But as per the varsity's plan of action, offline exams have resumed, on campus, after a break of almost two years. And now as students are busy sweating it out in the exam hall, some give us a sneak peek into how they are adjusting to the physical format of tests. The offline exam has turned the timetable hectic for many.
Delhi Fire Department confirms 'Narela Blaze under complete control'
After hours of struggle, the fire at Narela's plastic granulation factory in Delhi has been brought 'under complete control', the Delhi fire Department confirmed on Sunday. The factory had caught fire on Saturday night. "We received a call at 9.10 PM on Saturday and we medium the call on the spot where 20 fire tenders were already working. We relieved them at 3 AM. This time, eight fire tenders were available here," he added.
BBMP garbage truck mows down Swiggy delivery boy
In the fourth such incident in two months, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) garbage truck mowed down a 25-year-old delivery boy working with Swiggy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening while he was on duty. The police have filed an FIR against the driver, Dinesh Naik, and the contractor of the BBMP trash vehicle, Vishwanath after The deceased, Devanna tragic death.
Bengaluru: ‘Small stabbing’ over unpaid EMI turns fatal
In a tragic incident, a “small stabbing” turned fatal in Bengaluru on Thursday. Rahil and Jayakumar were partners who had opened a restaurant together. Jayakumar, a BPO employee had taken the loan in his wife's name while a hotel management graduate, Rahil, was paying the EMIs. The friends met up at Rahil's apartment on Thursday morning. The restaurant's interior work was on, but Rahil had defaulted on the EMI this month.
Mundka fire: Manish Lakra, owner of Delhi building where 27 killed, arrested
The Delhi Police has arrested Manish Lakra, the owner of the commercial that caught fire near Mundka metro station on Friday evening, killing at least 27 people. “We have nabbed Manish Lakra. He was arrested during raids conducted to nab him,” DCP (Outer District) Samir Sharma said. The police had earlier said the building did not have fire NOC.
