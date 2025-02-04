Bengaluru Police arrests a thief who gifted 3 crore worth home to his girl friend: Reports

Bengaluru police have arrested Panchakshari Swami, a professional burglar accused of using stolen money to gift a ₹3 crore house to his girlfriend. Swami, who operated across multiple states, was known for targeting locked homes with precision. While his family lived in Maharashtra, his girlfriend resided in Kolkata, leading him to maintain a double life. A professional burglar accused of using stolen money to gift a ₹ 3 crore house to his girlfriend was arrested in Bengaluru. (HT_PRINT)

According to local media reports, Swami’s criminal began in his teenage years. His father was an employee of the Indian Railways, and after his passing, his mother took over the job. However, instead of following a regular career path, Swami turned to burglary. By 2009, he had mastered the art of breaking into locked homes and had amassed crores through thefts. Despite being married and having a child, he continued his relationship with his Kolkata-based girlfriend. In 2016, he gifted her a ₹3 crore house and even bought a ₹22 lakh aquarium for her birthday.

Though he looted massive sums, Swami himself lived in a 400 sq ft house registered under his mother's name. Ironically, the house was under bank loan default and was eventually put up for auction. His criminal record was extensive—being a karate black belt holder, he was first arrested in Gujarat in 2016 and spent six years in Sabarmati Jail. After his release in 2024, he moved to Bengaluru and resumed his burglary operations. Before shifting his base to Karnataka, he had also been arrested in Maharashtra.

Swami’s crime spree came to an end when Madiwala Police arrested him on January 9, 2024, following a burglary. He had a unique modus operandi, including changing clothes on the street immediately after committing thefts to avoid suspicion. During his arrest, the police recovered gold ornaments and a fire gun used to melt stolen gold. Further investigations revealed that he was involved in over 180 cases across multiple states.

With his elaborate schemes and high-profile crimes, Swami has emerged as one of the most infamous burglars in recent times, leaving law enforcement stunned by the scale of his operations.