Bengaluru police evacuate people in hotel after receiving a bomb threat

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 04:27 PM IST

The police rushed to the spot with a bomb squad and reportedly evacuated people from the hotel.

Bengaluru police on Monday received a bomb threat mail from an anonymous sender who hinted about planting a bomb in the Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli. The police rushed to the spot with a bomb squad and reportedly evacuated people from the hotel.

Bengaluru police evacuate people in hotel after receiving a bomb threat
Bengaluru police evacuate people in hotel after receiving a bomb threat

According to a report in Asianet, the bomb squad arrived at the hotel and appealed to the customers to cooperate with the search operations. A baby shower event was happening at the location, and people were asked to clear the venue. The operations at the hotel were halted, and searches were going on for explosive devices, which were mentioned in the threat e-mail.

This is not the first time Bengaluru has seen bomb threat emails from anonymous people. Days after Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram cafe blast took place, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several of his cabinet colleagues received a threatening mail which claimed that an explosion would rock Bengaluru. The email was sent by Shahid Khan, using the address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com, news agency ANI reported.

The email has threatened that the explosion will take place at busy places like restaurants, temples, buses or trains, targeting CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar and other bigwigs in the city.

The airport in Bengaluru, too, received hoax bomb threats several times, and police arrested many people for making hoax bomb calls.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

