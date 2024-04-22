Bengaluru to get its own navigating app, traffic police sign an MoU with tech company: Report

To ease the traffic navigation system in Bengaluru for commuters, the traffic police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech company Mappls MapmyIndia, according to a report in The Hindu. The navigation app developed by the company for Bengaluru will have real-time updates for commuters. Bengaluru to get its own navigating app, traffic police sign an MoU: Report

According to the report, the navigation app will help users find the quickest way possible to their destination by showing them a route with less traffic. It will also give real-time updates about traffic congestion, road closures and other information about the condition of roads. This is expected to be an alternative to Google Maps, which is customised specially for Bengaluru commuters.

“This navigating app will also help traffic police find the congestion and clear it in real time. It will also help people to find an alternative way to their destination when their usual route has high traffic. It will also update people about potholes, roadblocks and other maintenance works, which will save time,” a senior police officer is quoted as saying.

Bengaluru traffic police also use AI-integrated cameras to track traffic violators in the city. Speaking at an event earlier, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “Thousands of new vehicles come to the city every day and managing traffic in Bengaluru is challenging. We are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor vehicles' movements and act accordingly. We are joining hands with the BBMP in charting a plan for better management of traffic. The officials are also studying the traffic management systems of developed nations to implement similar strategies here.”