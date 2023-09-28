Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Eid celebrations; Check routes, diversions, timings here

Bengaluru traffic police issued a fresh traffic advisory on Wednesday amid Eid celebrations, listing diversions, restrictions, alternate routes and timings. Cops said processions are set to be taken on between 3pm and 9pm today and large gatherings are expected. Eid-Milad-un-Nabi procession. (Anil Maurya/HT Photo/Representational)

This comes after unprecedented traffic snarls in the city yesterday, as residents headed out for the long weekend, with Eid Milad today, a state-wide bandh on Friday and Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

“In view of Eid-Milad procession in the limits of Ulsoor Gate Traffic Police Station, on 28.09.2023 from 3.00 pm to 9.00 pm, a large number of people are expected to gather at YMCA ground, Nrupathunga road. In order to ensure free flow of traffic, the following traffic arrangements have been made. The following roads need to be avoided by road users and the alternative routes have been suggested,” cops wrote on social media site X.

Here are the roads to be avoided:

Nrupathunga Road Dr B R Ambedkar Road Nayanadanahalli Junction Kimko Junction Bapuji Nagar Market Circle

Movement of vehicles is restricted in the following roads:

• From Nagawara junction to Pottery circle road.

• Nethaji circle towards Pottery circle.

• Haines road from Lazar road and M.M. road.

• H.M. road from KEB junction to Hall road.

Parking is restricted on both sides of the following roads:

• Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle

• Govindapura Junction to Govindapura L&O Police Station

• HBR Layout Sidddappa Reddy Junction to Narendra Tent Junction

• Nethaji junction to Haines junction

• Haines junction to New Bamboo Bazar junction

• Haines junction to Haj camp

• Lazar road to Wheelers road Thoms Café junction

Traffic police also listed alternative routes and diversions to follow and requested the public to co-operate.

