Bengaluru police rescue man about to jump from flyover after family argument: Report

A Bengaluru cab driver, who was attempting to jump off the Richmond Road flyover on Thursday morning, was saved just in time by Ashok Nagar traffic police officers. The police later counseled the man, and he was allowed to go home.

According to The Hindu, Sub-Inspector Harish Kumar BM and Head Constable Lokesh D.G., stationed at the junction, heard a commotion around 6:45 am. They saw a mobile phone fall from the flyover and a woman shouting for help while trying to prevent a man from jumping. Realizing the situation, they quickly sped toward the flyover on their bikes, activating the siren, and managed to stop the man. The man was then taken to the Ashok Nagar police station for further inquiry.

What led to this?

The man, identified as Venkataraju, was traveling with his wife and brother-in-law in a car when he got into a heated argument with his wife. In the heat of the moment, he stepped out of the vehicle and moved toward the edge of the flyover. While his wife tried to stop him, passers-by mistook him for a thief attempting to flee with a mobile phone, prompting them to raise an alarm.

Upon inquiry, police discovered that Venkataraju had been grieving the recent death of his grandmother and had been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS). He had been discharged two days before the incident occurred, the report further added.

The police later counseled Venkataraju and his family members, and he was allowed to go home.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

