Bengaluru police serve notices to Noida YouTuber for a post on Rahul Gandhi, ‘Dictatorial’ says Karnataka BJP

Based on a complaint by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal cell secretary, advocate B K Bopanna, Bengaluru police on Thursday served notices to a Noida YouTuber Ajeet Bharti for allegedly creating hatred and enmity between the religions. The YouTuber was asked to appear for questioning at High Grounds police station in Bengaluru within a week. YouTuber Ajeet Bharti.

According to reports, Ajeet Bharti shared a controversial video on his X handle claiming that Rahul Gandhi wants to construct Babri Masjid in Ayodhya once again. The video was titled “Rahul trying hard to fuel fire; Nasser wants Modi in skull cap.” Bengaluru police travelled to Noida and reached the YouTuber’s house in Sector 57 on Thursday to serve the notice.

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior police officer from Karnataka said, “Our team also reached the house soon, and the Karnataka Police left after serving the notice. Usually, it's a procedure that any visiting police team informs their local counterparts of, but that did not happen in this case.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra lashed out at CM Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and called the move ‘dictatorial’. He extended his support to the YouTuber and said that the party would be with him to fight the case.

In an X post, Vijayendra said, “Law and order in the state have plummeted to their lowest point. Criminals having a field day, high-profile murder cases and harassment of women have almost become daily occurrences, yet the @siddaramaiah government seems least concerned. Instead, the police have been forced to invest their valuable time and resources in intimidating and harassing the opposition and our supporters who are fighting for the Hindu cause.”

He further called Siddaramaiah a ‘Puppet in external hands.’