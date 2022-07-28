Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. The electricity board said the outages are due to maintenance works such as clearing the trees and underground cable charging, etc.
Here are the areas that may get affected.
East Bengaluru
Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
West Bengaluru
Vigneshwara Nagar, Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, SLV Industrial Road, Anupama school road, Muneshwara road, near shiva temple Andrahalli main road, Nilgiri top road, Omkara ashram, Anjaneya temple, Nidvanda Village. TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula Layout, SLV Industry, Peenya 2 stage TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari Layout, Sompura Industrial Area and Nidvanda Village and Anjaneya temple will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
Apart from these areas, Post Office Layout and Kodigenahall, Ayyappa Nagar (1st to 4th Block), Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout will see power outages from 10 am to 2 pm.
-
Cong believes Nehru-Gandhi family above law: Tejasvi Surya
BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Thursday charged the Congress with being a "dynastic" party which believed that the Nehru-Gandhi family was "above the law". Surya, who is also the national president of BJP youth wing, was talking to reporters upon his arrival in the Bihar capital for attending a two-day conclave of the party's seven "morchas" over the weekend.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics