Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. The electricity board said the outages are due to maintenance works such as clearing the trees and underground cable charging, etc.

Here are the areas that may get affected.

East Bengaluru

Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.

West Bengaluru

Vigneshwara Nagar, Eastern school, Vidyamanya Nagar, SLV Industrial Road, Anupama school road, Muneshwara road, near shiva temple Andrahalli main road, Nilgiri top road, Omkara ashram, Anjaneya temple, Nidvanda Village. TG Palya main road, Peenya fine camp, Jodimunnishwera, Nandagokula Layout, SLV Industry, Peenya 2 stage TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari Layout, Sompura Industrial Area and Nidvanda Village and Anjaneya temple will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.

Apart from these areas, Post Office Layout and Kodigenahall, Ayyappa Nagar (1st to 4th Block), Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout will see power outages from 10 am to 2 pm.

