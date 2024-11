Bengaluru power cuts scheduled for November 14-15 due to maintenance work; Check areas, timings

Bengaluru residents will face scheduled power cuts as the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes critical maintenance work on Thursday, and Friday, i.e., November 14 and 15. Bengaluru city faces frequent power cuts. (HT File)

This maintenance includes various infrastructure improvements such as the Jalasiri 24x7 water supply project, high-tension (HT) line reconductoring, servicing of RMUs (Ring Main Units), repair and replacement of HT connections, tree trimming, system upgrades, and other essential repairs. Power supply interruptions are anticipated to last between 10am and 4pm, although some areas may see restoration delays until approximately 5pm.

Below is a list of areas likely to be affected on each respective day:

November 14, Thursday

Rpc Layout, Service Road, Library Road, Kalyan Layout, Saraswathi Nagar, Vinayaka Layout, Kanaka Nagar, Gangadhara Layout, Central Excise Layout, KGS Layout, Shobha Hospital, Hariram Alidas Layout, Kempegowda Park, Laxminagar, Kirloskar Colony, Karnataka Layout 1st Stage, Kurubarahalli, Kaverinagar, Kasturi Layout, parts of Kamalanagar, NGO's Colony, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Main Industrial Town, AD Halli, Kuvempu Rangamandira Park, Veerabhadreshwara Theatre, sections of BEML Layout, Manivilas Garden, Kamalanagar Govt. School, Vrushabhavathinagar, Chandranagar, Veterinary Hospital, Kempapura, Yamalur Kodi, Marathalli, Jagadishnagar, LBS Nagar, Shivanandanagar, ORR Marathahalli Bridge, Vivekananda Layout, PR Layout, Balaji Layout, Manjunatha Layout, Dental College Road, CKB Layout, Shanthinekethana Layout, Verappareddy Layout, Matrix Layout, Sogo Layout, Patel Layout, Sompura KIADB Industrial Area, Dabaspete KIADB Industrial Area, Shivagange GP limits, Thotadaguddahally, Ajjanakatte, Madhuranahosahalli, Chikkahejji, Kattalepalya, Hadripura, Neraleghatta, Hanabe, Bokipura, Huskur, Kuntanahalli, Narasayyana Agrahara Rakkiramanahalli, Kadubyadarahalli, Vaanigarahalli, Kesthur, Gundasandra, Bommanahalli, Thippur, Byrapura, Byrapura Tanda, Shravanuru, Madeshwara Galibilikote Honnaghatta, Talagavara, Gaalipooje, Jaaligere, Mandibyadarahalli, Koogenahalli, Siddenayakanahalli, Muthur, Railway Station, Kanva, Kyasapura, Chamanahalli, Anumanahalli, Nagarakalludoddi, Vaddaradoddi, Neeladrinagara 4th to 14th Cross, Sampige Nagar, Heelalige, Chandapura, Concorde, Mahindra Apartment, Venkatapura, Bychapura, Manjunathapura, Chakavelu, Maddireddypalli, Venkatareddypalli, Kondamarapalli, Muthakadalli, Gunnahalli, Madabahalli, Nayandrahalli, and Chanakeshavapura.

November 15, Friday

BCC Layout, Venkateshwara Layout, 8th Main Rpc Layout, Pipeline Road, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, Rameshnagar, Vibuthipura, Agalakuppe, Arebommanahalli, Kuluvanahalli, Manne, Sompura Industrial Area, Beeragondanahalli, CT Palya, Doddabele, Kalalugatta, Minnapura Village Limits, Ace Designer, Hasiruvally, Thyamagondlu, Maralakunte, Nelamangala Town, Koppa, Harapanahalli, Narasapura Polanayakanapalli, Bommasandra Jinkapalli, Achaagnapalli, Chitigalagutta, Kuntakindapalli, Banalapalli, Gundamavaripalli, Muthakadalli, Gunnahalli, Madabahalli, Nayandrahalli, and Chanakeshavapura.