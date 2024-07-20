Bengaluru power supply disruptions today; Check full list of affected areas, timings: Report

Bengaluru is expected to experience scheduled power cuts on Saturday, i.e., July 20, in several areas such as Koramangala, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, M G Road, Ejipura and Domlur. Bengaluru sees power cuts often. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

There will be no power supply on Saturday till 5 pm in the midst of carrying out maintenance work at the 66/11 kV Amarjyothi sub-station, according to a release from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), The Hindu reported.

The Koramangala Division will be hit, and the following areas are expected to be affected, the report said.

Srinivagilu, Cauvery Layout, Chandra Reddy Layout, Ejipura, Rama Temple, Aradhana Layout, Sundari Memorial Area, Vivekanagar, Domlur 14th Cross, Kodihalli, K R Colony, Gundappagowda Road, Inner Ring Road Koramangala, Amarjyothi Layout, S T Bed area and surrounding areas.

Power supply will also be disrupted till 5 pm in G M Palya, Ramaiah Reddy Layout and Vignanangar. There will be a power supply disruption till 6 pm in the following areas, the report added: Residency Road, Lavelle Road, Walton Road, Vittal Malya Road, Church Street, Kasturba Road, M G Road, St. Mark’s Road, Residency Road Cross, Queens Circle and surrounding areas.

Power supply agencies such as BESCOM and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) schedule power cuts often in the tech hub owing to various pending projects, including routine maintenance tasks undertaken by them. These scheduled disruptions are more often observed during the weekends when the grid load is lighter as several employees log off from work.

They are known to take on projects such as renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.