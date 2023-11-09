Bengaluru ragpicker finds dollars worth 25 crore in garbage pile

A 39-year-old ragpicker from Bengaluru's Amruthahalli found a plastic bag with USD 3 million ( ₹25 crores) in it while he was looking among the waste items in and around the Nagawara railway station in the city a few days back. The ragpicker identified as Saleman SK said he brought the dollar bills home not knowing what to do with them, The New Indian Express reported. He then informed Bappa, a scrap dealer about the incident. Bappa asked Saleman to keep the money with him. However, Saleman found it difficult and approached Kaleem Ullah, a social activist from Swaraj India on Sunday, the report said. US Dollars(HT File)

It was then that Kareem Ullah informed the matter to the City Police Commissioner B Dayananda. “When I informed the commissioner about the money, he asked me to bring Saleman to his office along with the money. Saleman, who was still in shock, revealed that he found the money on the railway track. The commissioner immediately called the Hebbal police and asked them to inspect the spot,” TNIE quoted Ullah.

Along with the money, Saleman had found a letter bearing the UN seal in the plastic bag. The letter stated, “The economic and finance committee puts in place a special fund which was voted by members of the Security Council to assist the UN peacekeeping forces in South Sudan."

"Due to the skeletal banking operations and hijacking of such funds by unauthorised persons such as terrorists and dictators in these regions, the United Nations authorised the finance committee to place a visible laser stamp on the notes to keep them secure and reach them to the destination safely,” it said further.

The dollar bills appeared to be fake and hence they have been sent to the Reserve Bank of India for a thorough investigation, TNIE quoted the Hebbal Police as saying.

