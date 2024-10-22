Bengaluru rains: Brother-sister duo drown in Kengeri lake, search operation underway

Two Bengaluru siblings are feared to have drowned in city’s Kengeri Lake on Monday, Deccan Herald reported. The siblings reportedly went to fetch water.

According to the report, the control room received an alert about the incident between 5.30 and 6 PM on Monday. 11-year-old Laxmi and her 13-year-old brother Srinivas, lived near the lake with their single mother employed by the BBMP. They reportedly went to fetch water.

It is suspected that their water pot fell into the lake, prompting them to attempt to retrieve it. Witnesses state that they did not intend to swim, the report further added.

Authorities from the fire department received a distress call at around 8.30 PM and dispatched a fire tender. However, the search was temporarily suspended due to poor lighting conditions, with plans to resume at 6 AM on Tuesday.

Local residents are devastated by the news, reflecting on the dangers posed by the lake and the importance of safety precautions in such areas.

On Monday, a 56-year-old woman lost her life in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area while navigating potholes during heavy rains caused by cyclonic conditions.

Mallika was riding as a pillion on her husband Muniraju's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them after they slowed down to avoid hazardous road conditions. This incident marks the city’s first rain-related fatality this year, with rainfall averaging 62mm, resulting in widespread waterlogging across low-lying areas and major roads.

In another incident, a physically challenged woman fell into a pothole in the city. Posted on the X page Karnataka Portfolio, the share claims that the woman fell in a flooded street in Varthur, a suburb situated in the eastern periphery of Bengaluru.