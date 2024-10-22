Menu Explore
Bengaluru rains claim life: 56-year-old woman dies on pothole-ridden Sarjapur road

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Woman was riding as a pillion on her husband's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them after they slowed down to avoid hazardous road conditions.

A 56-year-old woman lost her life in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area while navigating potholes during heavy rains caused by cyclonic conditions, according to the Times of India.

Sarjapur recorded 40mm of rainfall, severely affecting visibility in the area. (Representational Image)
Sarjapur recorded 40mm of rainfall, severely affecting visibility in the area. (Representational Image)

Mallika was riding as a pillion on her husband Muniraju's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them after they slowed down to avoid hazardous road conditions. This incident marks the city’s first rain-related fatality this year, with rainfall averaging 62mm, resulting in widespread waterlogging across low-lying areas and major roads, the TOI report added.

Sarjapur recorded 40mm of rainfall, severely affecting visibility in the area. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver involved in the accident abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Muniraju, the injured husband, is currently hospitalised. A police officer mentioned that Mallika might have survived if the road conditions had not been so perilous.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted further rainfall over the next two days.

(Also Read: Heavy rains paralyse Bengaluru: Commuters face two-hour traffic gridlock on Airport Road)

Rain wreaks havoc in the city

In another incident, a physically challenged woman fell into a pothole in the city. Posted on the X page Karnataka Portfolio, the share claims that the woman fell in a flooded street in Varthur, a suburb situated in the eastern periphery of Bengaluru.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver’s unique initiative to bridge Kannada language gap goes viral)

On Monday night, Heavy rains in led to the collapse of the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) compound wall adjacent to the Judicial Layout.

However, the Yelahanka zonal team promptly responded, clearing the area to ensure safety and restore normalcy. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges the city faces with heavy rainfall and its impact on infrastructure.

(Also Read: Physically challenged woman falls into pothole from scooter in waterlogged Bengaluru street)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
