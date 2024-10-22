Physically challenged woman falls into pothole from scooter in waterlogged Bengaluru street

A concerning and heartbreaking video from Bengaluru has surfaced on social media, triggering public outrage. The footage captures a physically challenged woman’s plight in a waterlogged street in the city. Bengaluru rain: The image shows passersby helping a physically challenged woman who fell in a waterlogged street. (X/@karnatakaportf)

Posted on the X page Karnataka Portfolio, the share claims that the woman fell in a flooded street in Varthur, a suburb situated in the eastern periphery of Bengaluru.

“It is shocking and heartbreaking to witness the deteriorating conditions, the people of Mahadevapura, endure, despite contributing over ₹1000 crore in taxes,” read a part of the X post.

“The authorities seem more concerned with making hollow promises and projecting a false image of progress, while on the ground, we face real threats to our safety and well-being due to poor governance and lack of accountability. It is high time the administration steps up and takes responsibility for the city's failing infrastructure before more lives are put at risk,” it added.

What does the video show?

The clip captures a woman sitting on a waterlogged street with a few people helping her get out of the pothole. Once she stands, a passerby hands her a pair of crutches. She then slowly makes her way towards her scooter, standing in the middle of a flooded street.

What did social media say?

“Bengaluru is happy with Kannada—non-Kannada,” wrote an X user, referencing the language row on social media, which saw netizens argue whether people from outside Karnataka should learn the local language.

Another added, “On average, Bangalore's roads are the worst among all the major Indian cities I have visited. They are even worse than many rural roads. No one cares about the corrupt city administration in Bangalore.”

“Even an able person can't ride a bike safely in the city anymore. It will be horrible for someone with physical ailments/disability to travel on a bike. The sad part is they do not have public transportation that is disabled-friendly for commuting. We are going from bad to worse,” expressed a third.

“This is heartbreaking,” commented a fourth.

Bengaluru weather update:

"Moderate to heavy Rain/thundershowers accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural districts,” the Met department said in a bulletin.

“Very heavy rainfall likely to occur over Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands,” the weather office predicted in an X post.