Boats out in Bengaluru as heavy overnight rain floods neighbourhood. Watch

Boats were seen navigating the flooded streets of Bengaluru following heavy overnight rain that inundated several neighborhoods. The relentless downpour led to significant waterlogging, stranding residents and disrupting normal life. Many Bengaluru areas were left with knee-deep water.(X)

Many areas were left with knee-deep water, prompting local authorities to take immediate action to assess the damage and clear the streets.

Service road from Kogilu Junction towards IAF has been closed to facilitate rescue operations, as posted by the Northeast Bengaluru traffic police ACP.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rains claim life: 56-year-old woman dies on pothole-ridden Sarjapur road)

Watch video here:

A popular weather blogger on X shared the latest rainfall statistics for Karnataka, revealing significant downpours ending at 8.30 AM today. Bengaluru Rural recorded 176.5mm of rain, while Bengaluru Urban saw 157mm.

(Also Read: Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 22, 2024 : Bengaluru rains claim life: 56-year-old woman dies on pothole-ridden Sarjapur road)

On Monday a 56-year-old woman lost her life in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area while navigating potholes during heavy rains caused by cyclonic conditions, according to the Times of India.

Mallika was riding as a pillion on her husband Muniraju's scooter when a mini-truck collided with them after they slowed down to avoid hazardous road conditions. This incident marks the city’s first rain-related fatality this year, with rainfall averaging 62mm, resulting in widespread waterlogging across low-lying areas and major roads, the TOI report added.

As heavy rains lashed Bengaluru, flooding streets and throwing normal life into disarray, frustrated residents took to social media to express their anger at the civic authorities.

From waterlogged streets to paralysed traffic, the deluge has triggered a wave of public outrage, with many slamming the government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to manage the city’s infrastructure.

Heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday night also caused chaos at the Bengaluru airport, delaying at least 20 flights and leading to the diversion of several flights. The city has been battered by heavy rain, forcing the closure of schools for the second time in a week.

Over twenty flights headed to the Karnataka airport were delayed on Monday night as the city, especially its northern parts, saw heavy rain and thunderstorm. An Air India flight from Delhi and four Indigo flights were diverted to Chennai, airport sources told HT.com.

(Also Read: ‘Find the road challenge’: Bengaluru streets turn into rivers as heavy rain causes waterlogging. Videos go viral)