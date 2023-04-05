Bengaluru rains: Newly inaugurated metro station flooded. VIDEO

Bengaluru on Tuesday received a heavy spell of rains which exposed the city’s infamous civic menace, once again. The Nallurhalli metro station which is part of the recently inaugurated metro line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw severe waterlogging, causing inconvenience to the public. Bengaluru rains: Newly inaugurated metro station flooded. (Screengrab from viral video)

In a video that went viral on the internet, the metro track and even the ticket counter of this new metro station were flooded with rainwater and raised several questions on the quality of construction. The metro staff were also seen pumping out the flooded water from the metro station. The social media handle of Whitefield rising shared the videos of flooded metro stations and wrote, “Inside the brand new Nallurhalli Metro station. Water on the platform as well near the ticketing counter. @cpronammametro one rain, and water has seeped inside fully.”

Not just the metro station but several roads in east Bengaluru were inundated in water after a single spell of rain on Tuesday evening. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the KR Puram – Whitefield metro line and called it as a result of their double engine government. Meanwhile, the Congress party claimed that the PM launched an unfinished metro line and said that it can endanger public life.

Earlier, a part of newly inaugurated Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway also saw the severe water logging near Ramanagara, after a moderate spell of rains and caused inconvenience to the commuters.