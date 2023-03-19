The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has responded to the inundation of the recently inaugurated Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway on Saturday. The government claimed that the villagers blocked the drain path near Ramanagara stretch where the waterlogging was observed. ‘The villagers blocked..’: Government on inundation of Bengaluru-Mysuru e-way

In a statement, the ministry said, “Villagers of Madapura & others have tried to shortcut access to enter their agriculture lands & village at Km.42+640 by blocking the drain with soil for a width of 3m to make their own pathway from service road resulting in inundation of road due to blockage of drainage path. The pathway constructed by the Villagers for their access was removed on March 18 early morning itself.”

Also Read - Parts of Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway flooded after moderate rains. Video

On Saturday morning, the Ramanagara stretch on the Bengaluru – Mysuru expressway saw a waterlogging after a moderate spell of rains in the outskirts of Bengaluru. The vehicles were seen plying through knee-deep level water on the expressway and it raised the question on the quality of this 119-kilometer expressway. The opposition parties have alleged that the expressway was inaugurated in a hurry by the BJP, ahead of elections.

On March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from a public meeting at Mandya and called it a ‘gift’ to the people of Karnataka. The expressway is expected to cut down the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 minutes. It roughly used to take three hours to travel between both cities. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges and is said to be fully access controlled.