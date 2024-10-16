Bengaluru rains: Yelahanka suburb submerged in rainwaters as heavy rainfall continues to batter city

Incessant rainfall led to severe waterlogging, causing difficulties for residents as the rainwater flooded the Kendriya Vihar Apartment in the Yelahanka area of the city on Wednesday. Bengaluru residents commute amid heavy rain. (Representational image)(AFP)

Visuals show vehicles parked at the Kendriya Vihar Apartment immersed in knee-deep rainwater.

Heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding in parts of Bengaluru city, following which disaster response force personnel have also been deployed in the metropolitan city after the rain forecast.

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services were briefly disrupted on Wednesday morning after a tree fell on the tracks after the rains. The tree was removed and metro services were restored from 8.05 am, as per Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The Karnataka government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban District collector Jagadeesha issued the directive on Tuesday evening, as authorities brace for continued rainfall over the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for the city, predicting heavy rains.

The weather department on Tuesday forecast continued heavy rainfall with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius.

"Bengaluru, along with neighbouring districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Ramanagara until October 17, with temperatures expected to climb to 27 degrees Celsius," it said.

The continuous rains have thrown normal life out of gear with waterlogging and traffic congestion in several parts of the city.

On Tuesday, Bengaluru's civic authority announced that a flood management team is ready to assist residents at all times.

The Yelahanka Zone experienced the heaviest rainfall in the city on Tuesday, with Chowdeswari Nagar recording 73.5 mm, while the Jakkur area received 65.5 mm.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said its disaster management team has addressed flooding issues in 102 homes. According to the BBMP, water had flooded 142 residences, and 39 trees fell. The BBMP has removed 26 of these fallen trees, while flooding was recorded in 52 areas throughout the city.