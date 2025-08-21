Bengaluru ranks among top four cities in India for salary hikes in FY 2025-26: Analysis

Bengaluru is emerging as a major force in India’s evolving salary landscape, with a projected 10.1 per cent average pay hike in FY 2025–26, according to a new TeamLease analysis. While Pune takes the top spot nationally at 10.4 per cent, Bengaluru is among the top four cities in India in terms of salary growth, leading in several industries and specialized roles. Key roles experiencing the highest increases in salary in Bengaluru include Data Engineers and Sales Officers.

ALSO READ | IAF air show to light up Mysuru Dasara 2025; CM Siddaramaiah invites Rajnath Singh

"Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon top the list as emerging pay hubs,” the analysis stated.

ALSO READ | Bike taxis return to Bengaluru after HC hits out at Karnataka’s ‘thin’ ban logic

Top roles with biggest hikes

“Taking a closer look at the talent powering pay growth, cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon are setting the stage for who gets paid more and why. From engineers powering innovation to sales professionals driving business on the ground, the roles gaining the biggest hikes reflect what each city is betting on in FY 2025–26,” it added.

Here are the top roles with the biggest hikes in Bengaluru:

– Data Engineer: 12.9 per cent

– Sales Officer: 12.5 per cent

– Field Sales Executive: 12.4 per cent

– Quality Control Inspector: 12.4 per cent

– Service Engineer: 11.7 per cent

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to get India’s 2nd largest stadium: ₹1,650 crore project with 60,000 seats

EV, Retail and Consumer Durables fuel growth

Bengaluru's thriving EV & EV infrastructure sector is set to deliver the highest industry-level increment at 13.2 per cent, followed by consumer durables (12.5 per cent) and retail (12.0 per cent).

Bengaluru: A hub for high-variance industries

Bengaluru is the clear leader in industries with the highest pay variance, such as Insurance, Banking, Media and Entertainment and Agrochemicals, the analysis noted.

“Bengaluru's tech backbone fuels steady pay growth through support roles tied to national banking connectivity. On the frontlines, Sales Officers, Legal Executive and Loan Officers (10.0 per cent each) are expected to see the biggest jumps, especially in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru,” it added.