Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru ranks among top four cities in India for salary hikes in FY 2025-26: Analysis

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 02:24 pm IST

Bengaluru is projected to see a 10.1 per cent average pay hike in FY 2025-26, ranking among the top four cities in India for salary growth. 

Bengaluru is emerging as a major force in India’s evolving salary landscape, with a projected 10.1 per cent average pay hike in FY 2025–26, according to a new TeamLease analysis. While Pune takes the top spot nationally at 10.4 per cent, Bengaluru is among the top four cities in India in terms of salary growth, leading in several industries and specialized roles.

Key roles experiencing the highest increases in salary in Bengaluru include Data Engineers and Sales Officers.
Key roles experiencing the highest increases in salary in Bengaluru include Data Engineers and Sales Officers.

ALSO READ | IAF air show to light up Mysuru Dasara 2025; CM Siddaramaiah invites Rajnath Singh

"Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon top the list as emerging pay hubs,” the analysis stated.

ALSO READ | Bike taxis return to Bengaluru after HC hits out at Karnataka’s ‘thin’ ban logic

Top roles with biggest hikes

“Taking a closer look at the talent powering pay growth, cities like Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon are setting the stage for who gets paid more and why. From engineers powering innovation to sales professionals driving business on the ground, the roles gaining the biggest hikes reflect what each city is betting on in FY 2025–26,” it added.

Here are the top roles with the biggest hikes in Bengaluru:

– Data Engineer: 12.9 per cent

– Sales Officer: 12.5 per cent

– Field Sales Executive: 12.4 per cent

– Quality Control Inspector: 12.4 per cent

– Service Engineer: 11.7 per cent

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to get India’s 2nd largest stadium: 1,650 crore project with 60,000 seats

EV, Retail and Consumer Durables fuel growth

Bengaluru's thriving EV & EV infrastructure sector is set to deliver the highest industry-level increment at 13.2 per cent, followed by consumer durables (12.5 per cent) and retail (12.0 per cent).

Bengaluru: A hub for high-variance industries

Bengaluru is the clear leader in industries with the highest pay variance, such as Insurance, Banking, Media and Entertainment and Agrochemicals, the analysis noted.

“Bengaluru's tech backbone fuels steady pay growth through support roles tied to national banking connectivity. On the frontlines, Sales Officers, Legal Executive and Loan Officers (10.0 per cent each) are expected to see the biggest jumps, especially in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru,” it added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru ranks among top four cities in India for salary hikes in FY 2025-26: Analysis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On